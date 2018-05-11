Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Is Turning All Her Denim Dreams Into Reality

A quick look at Deepika Padukone on Friday morning won't really tell you that she's in Cannes. But Deepika is very much in the French Riviera and is slaying like a boss. The 32-year-old actress stepped out in denims and a top on the second day, just like she did on Thursday, and we can't even... For her denim look #2, Deepika opted for flared bell-bottoms by Flare, a simple white tee by Anthony Thomas Melillo and shoes by Roger Vivier. She got her day make-up done by Sandhya Shekar with hair styled by Gabriel Georgiou. Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani shared photos of the actress on Instagram and wrote: "Kicking of day wearing jeans and tee." We love it.
Here's a closer look at Deepika Padukone's flawless make-up.
Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet on Friday night, making a spectacular appearance in a Zuhair Murad gown with an embroidered cape. Deepika was a vision in white! Deepika also made an appearance in the French Riviera after her red carpet walk - she changed out of her Zuhair Murad gown and was photographed in a flowy dress from the collections of Monique Lhuillier.
Deepika Padukone's first official Cannes special look was also combination of denims and white, styled differently. She paired pencil denims with knotted crop top and beige pumps.
Deepika Padukone will also walk the red carpet today evening, which will be her final red carpet appearance this year. Deepika had made her Cannes debut last year. Following Deepika, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will also make appearances on the Cannes red carpet in the days to come. In Cannes, Deepika is being hosted by L'Oreal, the cosmetics brand she is representing at the festival.