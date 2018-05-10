Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone In Candy Stripes Is Making Us Giddy

It's not all-play-no-work for Deepika Padukone in the French Riviera. The actress has a busy schedule comprising interviews, morning runs along the croisette, lined-up photoshoots and most importantly wardrobe changes. But nevermind, we can trust Deepika to always squeeze out time for posting photos on her Instagram first, just like she's been doing on her first day at Cannes. Deepika Padukone's #Look 2 for #Day 1 is here, for which she wrote: "Tonnes to do...but pictures first!" For her second change of outfit, Deepika opted for a candy-striped Tome NYC dress and shoes from the shelves of Christian Louboutin. Courtesy for her earrings goes to Viange and credits for her ring goes to Misho Designs.
Highlights
- Deepika will walk the red carpet on Thursday evening
- Deepika will also make an appearance on May 11
- Deepika had arrived in Cannes on Wednesday
Check out Deepika Padukone, a wardrobe change later.
Earlier in the day, Deepika opted for a rather simple look comprising denims and a white crop top. Deepika paired her knotted crop top with a pair of mid-rise denims and beige pumps. She styled her hair in soft waves and accessorised with oversized and tinted retro glasses and big hoops for earrings. A watch and some metal bangles also added some spunk to her otherwise simple look.
CommentsDeepika checked into the French Riviera looking every bit of a fashionista in an oversized shirt-jacket paired with black leather pants. Deepika accessorised her look with a leather belt and black boots. Deepika's airport look is major airport fashion inspiration, we tell you.
This year will mark Deepika Padukone's second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She will walk the red carpet on May 10 and May 11, representing L'Oreal. Kangana Ranaut will make her Cannes debut this year, joining Deepika on the red carpet on Thursday evening. Cannes veterans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor also attend the film festival in the upcoming days. Huma Qureshi is also in the French Riviera.