Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone Makes A Stylish Touchdown. See Her Airport Look

Dear Cannes, Deepika Padukone is in the French Riviera already, hope you didn't miss that ? Nope, you didn't actually. After Deepika "touched down" in the French city, she went live from her room at the Hotel Martinez and showed us how she was welcomed by a bouquet of white flowers and a brilliant view of the Boulevard de la Croisette. Ahead of that, she was spotted at the Nice airport looking every bit Cannes ready. Deepika's airport essentials have already been included in our must-haves and here's a detailed look at what she wore while checking in to the French Riviera. Deepika's wardrobe picks for her travel to Cannes included designer labels like that of Maison Margiela, Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford and Celine... phew.Deepika styled her oversized shirt-jacket (half denim-half checked) with a buckled leather belt and paired it with black leather pants and boots. After all this, she simply accessorised with her million dollar smile and no complains there!Check out Deepika Padukone at the airport.Ahead of her official Cannes entry, the actress was spotted walking the red carpet at this year's Met Gala and then chilling with fellow attendees at the Met Gala after party. For her red carpet appearance, she opted for a scarlet Prabal Gurung gown and for the after party , she wore a velvet blazer by Sandro Paris.Deepika Padukone, who made her Cannes debut last year, will walk the red carpet on May 10 and May 11. She will represent cosmetics giant L'Oreal, just like her colleagues Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will in the upcoming days. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut (who will make her Cannes debut this year) and Huma Qureshi are also in the French Riviera.