Met Gala 2018: Guess Who Was Floored By Deepika Padukone's Look? See Ranveer Singh's Comment

Deepika Padukone attended this year's Met Gala held in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday and the turned heads in her Prabal Gurung ensemble. T he actress' Met Gala look may have been met with mixed reactions but there is one actor who was bowled over by the fashionista's gorgeous appearance. Well, no prizes for guessing, it was Ranveer Singh, Deepika's rumoured boyfriend. Sometime after she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala, Deepika Instagrammed her look for the annual fashion extravaganza and mentioned her stylist and the designer in the post: "Monday, 7th May, 2018 #MET2018 @prabalgurung @harryjoshhair @sandhyashekar @shaleenanathani" (sic). To this, the "" actor commented: "Uff Yaar" with a heart emoticon. Deepika and Ranveer, the Internet's favourite rumoured couple, have never addressed their dating rumours but a look at their Instagram profiles will reveal that the duo closely follow each other's updates. Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in films likeandand often feature in trends for reports about their speculated wedding. On Tuesday evening, Deepika also made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala after party, in which she recycled her golden jacket like a boss - she paired it with black pants. Deepiks'sco-star Priyanka Chopra joined the actress at both the Met Gala and it's after party on Tuesday.Deepika will soon join the Cannes Film Festival which will be held from May 8 to May 19. This will be the actress' second year at the French Riviera and she will walk the red carpet on May 10 and 11. Deepika's colleagues Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will also walk the red carpet this year - Aishwarya will make appearances on May 12 and 13 while Sonam will steal the spotlight on the red carpet on May 14 and 15.