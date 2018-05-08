Met Gala 2018 After-Party: Priyanka Chopra Femme Fatale In Black, Deepika Padukone Shines In Gold

The Cardinal Virtue. Deepika Padukone wears the Atelier Prabal Gurung cardinal silk crepe strapless gown with hand draped silk gazar sculptural shoulder bloom and side draped chapel train with the Tasaki Atelier white gold, Sakura gold and Akoya pearl Nacreous earring with diamond accent, the Tasaki Atelier white gold, Sakura gold and Akoya pearl gathered double Nacreous ring with diamond accent and the Tasaki Atelier Sakura gold and Akoya pearl double Moulin ring with diamond accent to the 2018 Met Gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." #pgworld #pgmuse beautywithsubstance #modernglamour #femininitywithabite #MetGala #MetHeavenlyBodies #ASeatAtTheTable #tasaki_intl

