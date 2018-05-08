Met Gala 2018 After-Party: Priyanka Chopra Femme Fatale In Black, Deepika Padukone Shines In Gold

Yes, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were both at the Met Gala after-party, hosted at the Standard Hotel in New York

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2018 21:30 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Paduokone at the Met Gala after-party (Images courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka wore a black and gold cut out pant suit to the after-party
  2. Deepika opted for a yellow velvet jacket with black leather pants
  3. Both of them had walked the red carpet
After a blockbuster red carpet appearance on the red carpet of Met Gala 2018, she made a major style statement at the after-party. She attended the party in a black and gold cut out pant suit, which she accessorised with dark berry lip colour, golden hoops and a black sling bag. (Just wow). Priyanka, 35, shared a picture (which she's now deleted) from the after-party and fabulous comments like "slaying in black" and "Priyanka Chopra, just gorgeous" were been posted. She attended the Met Gala main event in a Ralph Lauren velvet gown, which she paired with a bejeweled hood. But before that, here's Priyanka's look from the after-party.

(Priyanka Chopra is femme fatale in black, right?)
 
priyanka chopra afp

Deepika attended the after-party wearing a yellow velvet jacket with black leather pants and matching pumps. Deepika sported a neat hairdo - she had her hair gelled and pulled back.

Take a look at what Deepika wore.
 
deepika afp

That yellow velvet jacket which Deepika wore, you must have seen it on her somewhere else too. She wore it to Shah Rukh Khan's party in Mumbai some months ago.
 
deepika ndtv

A Met Gala 2018 recap:

Priyanka showed up like this.
 


And, Deepika Padukone, walked the red carpet in a red Prabal Gurung gown thigh-high slit dress.
 


Priyanka Chopra has given full marks for her look while Deepika Padukone failed to make it to the best-dressed list and left Twitter unimpressed. Foreign media too gave a perfect 10 to Priyanka. She's on Harpers Bazaar, People magazine and Independent's best-dressed list.
 

