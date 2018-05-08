Met Gala 2018 After-Party: Priyanka Chopra Femme Fatale In Black, Deepika Padukone Shines In Gold

Highlights
- Priyanka wore a black and gold cut out pant suit to the after-party
- Deepika opted for a yellow velvet jacket with black leather pants
- Both of them had walked the red carpet
(Priyanka Chopra is femme fatale in black, right?)
Deepika attended the after-party wearing a yellow velvet jacket with black leather pants and matching pumps. Deepika sported a neat hairdo - she had her hair gelled and pulled back.
Take a look at what Deepika wore.
That yellow velvet jacket which Deepika wore, you must have seen it on her somewhere else too. She wore it to Shah Rukh Khan's party in Mumbai some months ago.
A Met Gala 2018 recap:
Priyanka showed up like this.
The Cardinal Virtue. Deepika Padukone wears the Atelier Prabal Gurung cardinal silk crepe strapless gown with hand draped silk gazar sculptural shoulder bloom and side draped chapel train with the Tasaki Atelier white gold, Sakura gold and Akoya pearl Nacreous earring with diamond accent, the Tasaki Atelier white gold, Sakura gold and Akoya pearl gathered double Nacreous ring with diamond accent and the Tasaki Atelier Sakura gold and Akoya pearl double Moulin ring with diamond accent to the 2018 Met Gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." #pgworld #pgmuse beautywithsubstance #modernglamour #femininitywithabite #MetGala #MetHeavenlyBodies #ASeatAtTheTable #tasaki_intl
Priyanka Chopra has given full marks for her look while Deepika Padukone failed to make it to the best-dressed list and left Twitter unimpressed. Foreign media too gave a perfect 10 to Priyanka. She's on Harpers Bazaar, People magazine and Independent's best-dressed list.