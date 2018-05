Met Gala 2018 After-Party: Priyanka Chopra Femme Fatale In Black, Deepika Padukone Shines In Gold

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Paduokone at the Met Gala after-party (Images courtesy: AFP)

Highlights Priyanka wore a black and gold cut out pant suit to the after-party Deepika opted for a yellow velvet jacket with black leather pants Both of them had walked the red carpet

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 8, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

Yes, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were both at the Met Gala after-party, hosted at the Standard Hotel in New York. And Priyanka Chopra did it again. After a blockbuster red carpet appearance on the red carpet of Met Gala 2018, she made a major style statement at the after-party. She attended the party in a black and gold cut out pant suit, which she accessorised with dark berry lip colour, golden hoops and a black sling bag. (Just wow). Priyanka, 35, shared a picture (which she's now deleted) from the after-party and fabulous comments like "slaying in black" and "Priyanka Chopra, just gorgeous" were been posted. She attended the Met Gala main event in a Ralph Lauren velvet gown, which she paired with a bejeweled hood. But before that, here's Priyanka's look from the after-party.(Priyanka Chopra is femme fatale in black, right?)Deepika attended the after-party wearing a yellow velvet jacket with black leather pants and matching pumps. Deepika sported a neat hairdo - she had her hair gelled and pulled back.Take a look at what Deepika wore.That yellow velvet jacket which Deepika wore, you must have seen it on her somewhere else too. S he wore it to Shah Rukh Khan's party in Mumbai some months ago.A Met Gala 2018 recap:Priyanka showed up like this. And, Deepika Padukone, walked the red carpet in a red Prabal Gurung gown thigh-high slit dress.Priyanka Chopra has given full marks for her look while Deepika Padukone failed to make it to the best-dressed list and left Twitter unimpressed. Foreign media too gave a perfect 10 to Priyanka . She's on Harpers Bazaar, People magazine and Independent's best-dressed list.