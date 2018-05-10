Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Makes A Case For Sequin On Red Carpet. See Stunning Pics

Highlights
- Kangana made her Cannes debut in Zuhair Murad
- She walked the red carpet as Grey Goose brand ambassador
- Deepika also wore Zuhair Murad for her Cannes appearance
Ready to slay!!!! @ZMURADofficial Couture, Saree & Jewelery@GreyGooseIndia— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaFanClub) May 10, 2018
Styled by @lornadegee
HMU : Brendon De Gee#KanganaAtCannes#QueenAtCannes#redcarpetpic.twitter.com/E2y6HQMDyu
On Wednesday evening, Kangana channeled retro style for an event, in which she was in conversation with India's Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi. Kangana wore a fantastic black saree, which designer Sabyasachi described as an "ultra-glamorous rendition of "Aakash-tara" saree." It was embellished with hand-cut sequins sewn using zardosi technique "to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric."
Kangana Ranaut in Sabyasachi clothing and jewelry. @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Image Courtesy: @frozenpixelstudios Location courtesy: Hotel Martinez @martinezhotel #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia#Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi#FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez
Tonight Deepika Padukone also made her maiden red carpet appearance for 2018. Deepika Padukone, who will also walk the red carpet tomorrow, is on cosmetics giant L'Oreal invitation for the second year in a row.
Tell us what you think about Kangana's Cannes debut in the comments section below.