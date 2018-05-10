Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Makes A Case For Sequin On Red Carpet. See Stunning Pics

Like Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut also wore Zuhair Murad couture on the first day

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 10, 2018 22:07 IST
28 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Makes A Case For Sequin On Red Carpet. See Stunning Pics

Kangana Ranaut at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kangana made her Cannes debut in Zuhair Murad
  2. She walked the red carpet as Grey Goose brand ambassador
  3. Deepika also wore Zuhair Murad for her Cannes appearance
Aaaaad.... Kangana Ranaut is here. The 31-year-old actress wore a embellished Zuhair Murad gown on her first day on the Cannes red carpet. She tied her curly hair in a messy bun and opted for minimal accessories. The Queen star walked the red carpet in association with a liquor brand. Though Kangana looked pretty in the backless ensemble, it was slightly dull after her glamorous appearance in a spectacular Sabyasachi saree at the India Pavillion on Wednesday (but more about that later). Check out Kangana's first appearance on the Cannes red carpet:
 

 

On Wednesday evening, Kangana channeled retro style for an event, in which she was in conversation with India's Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi. Kangana wore a fantastic black saree, which designer Sabyasachi described as an "ultra-glamorous rendition of "Aakash-tara" saree." It was embellished with hand-cut sequins sewn using zardosi technique "to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric."
 
 


Tonight Deepika Padukone also made her maiden red carpet appearance for 2018. Deepika Padukone, who will also walk the red carpet tomorrow, is on cosmetics giant L'Oreal invitation for the second year in a row.

Comments
Deepika Padukone opted for a gown from Zuhair Murad's sheer collection:
 


Tell us what you think about Kangana's Cannes debut in the comments section below.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kangana ranautkangana at cannescannes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableFlipkart Wallmart

................................ Advertisement ................................