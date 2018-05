Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut Makes A Case For Sequin On Red Carpet. See Stunning Pics

Kangana Ranaut at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kangana made her Cannes debut in Zuhair Murad She walked the red carpet as Grey Goose brand ambassador Deepika also wore Zuhair Murad for her Cannes appearance

Aaaaad.... Kangana Ranaut is here. The 31-year-old actress wore a embellished Zuhair Murad gown on her first day on the Cannes red carpet. She tied her curly hair in a messy bun and opted for minimal accessories. Thestar walked the red carpet in association with a liquor brand. Though Kangana looked pretty in the backless ensemble, it was slightly dull after her glamorous appearance in a spectacular Sabyasachiat the India Pavillion on Wednesday (but more about that later). Check out Kangana's first appearance on the Cannes red carpet:On Wednesday evening, Kangana channeled retro style for an event, in which she was in conversation with India's Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi. Kangana wore a fantastic black, which designer Sabyasachi described as an "ultra-glamorous rendition of "Aakash-tara"." It was embellished with hand-cut sequins sewn usingtechnique "to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric."Tonight Deepika Padukone also made her maiden red carpet appearance for 2018. Deepika Padukone, who will also walk the red carpet tomorrow, is on cosmetics giant L'Oreal invitation for the second year in a row. Deepika Padukone opted for a gown from Zuhair Murad's sheer collection:Tell us what you think about Kangana's Cannes debut in the comments section below.