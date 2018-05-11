Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut's OOTD Is A Spectacular Catsuit. Take A Bow

After a spectacular Cannes debut, Kangana Ranaut ditched the gown in favour of a catsuit for her second red carpet appearance at the film festival on Friday night. Kangana wore a spectacular studded and embroidered catsuit from Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu. Kangana finished out her look with dramatic eye makeup and wild curls. Kangana made a case for sequin in a Zuhair Murad gown on Thursday's red carpet appearance and here's another sparkling outfit she carried with elan. Kangana Ranaut is promoting Grey Goose's association with films at the French Riviera.
Highlights
- Kangana wore a catsuit by Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu
- Kangana's Day 2 at Cannes was all about bold choices and she rocked it
- She walked the red carpet in Zuhair Murad on Thursday
Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's second red carpet appearance:
And this one's from Thursday night:
Earlier in the day, we spotted Kangana in a gorgeous red Nanushka leather dress. Kangana stretched the fashion envelop when she stepped out wearing Trussardi separates. We spotted her outside a Burberry outlet at the Croisette dressed in a cute Elisabetta Franchi statement dress.
Kangana Ranaut's debut at Cannes made headlines after she stepped out in a spectacular Sabyasachi saree for an India Pavillion event. She talked about films and the status of women in cinema with Indian Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi.
Apart from Kangana, actress Deepika Padukone also walked the Cannes red carpet on Friday night.
Deepika represented cosmetics brand L'Oreal. Her fellow L'Oreal ambassadors - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are scheduled to make their red carpet appearance on May 12-May 13 and May14-May15, respectively.