Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut's Edgy Style Is Not For Everyone

Kangana Ranaut's fashion game at the Cannes Film Festival is getting better

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 11, 2018 18:09 IST
Kangana Ranaut at the Cannes Film festival. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

  1. On her second day in Cannes, Kangana pushed the fashion envelope
  2. Instagram users think Kangana is "killing it" in Cannes
  3. "Kangana can make it (the outfit) look sassy," read one comment
Actress Kangana Ranaut is giving Deepika Padukone stiff competition when it comes to fashion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Kangana's latest look for media interaction on the sidelines of the film festival proves Kangana knows how to turn the fashion critics in her favour. For her second look on Friday, Kangana wore separates from Trussardi, accessorised with a delicate necklace by Alighieri and sleek sunglasses from Poppy Lissiman. Kangana's team shared her new look on Instagram with their 1 lakh followers and it was an instant hit. "Kangana can make it (the outfit) look sassy," read one comment. Another Instagram user added: "She's killing it as usual."

Take a look!
 

 


Did the temperature in Cannes rise by a few degrees?

Kangana's first look of the day was as sassy as the new one. Earlier in the day, she was spotted in a red leather dress by Nanushka.
 


Kangana is attending the Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of Grey Goose. She walked the red carpet on Thursday night in a Zuhair Murad gown and in Friday night she arrived at an India Pavillion event dressed in stunning Sabyasachi saree.

Here's a summary of Kangana's journey in Cannes till now:
 
 
 

#Repost @sabyasachimumbai (@get_repost) Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ''Aakash-tara' (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the 'teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Image Courtesy: @frozenpixelstudios Location courtesy: Hotel Martinez @martinezhotel Image Courtesy: @bollyfashionfiesta #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez @sabyasachiofficial

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on



Kangana Ranaut's fellow Grey Goose ambassador is Huma Qureshi, who wore a Nikhil Thampi suit with sequined hem on the red carpet on Friday night.
 


Meanwhile, Aishwraya Rai Bachchan is returning to the Cannes red carpet for the 17th year tomorrow. Like Deepika, Aishwarya is a part of the L'Oreal family. Sonam Kapoor is the third Indian L'Oreal brand ambassador, scheduled to make her red carpet appearance on May 14 and May 15.

