Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut's Edgy Style Is Not For Everyone

- On her second day in Cannes, Kangana pushed the fashion envelope
- Instagram users think Kangana is "killing it" in Cannes
- "Kangana can make it (the outfit) look sassy," read one comment
Kangana's first look of the day was as sassy as the new one. Earlier in the day, she was spotted in a red leather dress by Nanushka.
Kangana is attending the Cannes Film Festival as the brand ambassador of Grey Goose. She walked the red carpet on Thursday night in a Zuhair Murad gown and in Friday night she arrived at an India Pavillion event dressed in stunning Sabyasachi saree.
Here's a summary of Kangana's journey in Cannes till now:
#Repost @sabyasachimumbai (@get_repost) Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ''Aakash-tara' (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the 'teenmaniya' necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Image Courtesy: @frozenpixelstudios Location courtesy: Hotel Martinez @martinezhotel Image Courtesy: @bollyfashionfiesta #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez @sabyasachiofficial
Yes! I am that girl who is not scared to stand apart .. Take that risk. Choose the other path. I don't need some pretty dress or a tiara to feel like a princess. I do my own thing coz I am my own superhero @mohitrai @manjarisinghofficial @greygooseindia #greygooselife #Cannes #2018 #redcarpet #girl #supergirl #superhero #festivaldecannes @nikhilthampi #HumaAtCannes
Meanwhile, Aishwraya Rai Bachchan is returning to the Cannes red carpet for the 17th year tomorrow. Like Deepika, Aishwarya is a part of the L'Oreal family. Sonam Kapoor is the third Indian L'Oreal brand ambassador, scheduled to make her red carpet appearance on May 14 and May 15.