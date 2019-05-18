Cannes 2019: It's Another Day Of Sun For Kangana Ranaut At The French Riviera

Kangana Ranaut shared this image. (Image courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut)

After attending the Chopard party on Friday night, Kangana Ranaut is busy soaking up the sun in Cannes. The 32-year-old actress' team shared a picture from her third day at the Cannes Film Festival on Instagram. In the pictures, Kangana can be seen dressed in a white off-shoulder crop top, which she paired with a matching skirt, designed by Alexis. Kangana styled her hair in a tousled, effortless look and can be seen sporting her natural curls. Kangana wore pink Jimmy Choo footwear and finished her look with white rimmed sunglasses. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's look here:

For her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, Kangana sashayed down a fish-cut ivory gown from the shelves of Michale Cino. The Queen actress styled her hair in soft curls and accessorised her look with lavender earrings.

On her first day at Cannes, Kangana donned a fusion look. She wore a golden kanjeevaram saree, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She accentuated her look with wine coloured gloves and a golden peplum belt.

ICYMI, take a look at Kangana's look here:

The actress is attending the Cannes Film Festival on invite by liquor brand Grey Goose. For her grand appearance at Cannes this year, Kangana lost 10 kgs in just 5 days. This is Kangana's second appearance at the French Riviera. She made her debut last year.

