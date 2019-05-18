Cannes 2019: It's Another Day Of Sun For Kangana Ranaut At The French Riviera

Highlights
- Kangana Ranaut opted for a breezy look
- Kangana debuted on the Cannes red carpet last year
- Kangana received her Cannes invite from a liquor brand
After attending the Chopard party on Friday night, Kangana Ranaut is busy soaking up the sun in Cannes. The 32-year-old actress' team shared a picture from her third day at the Cannes Film Festival on Instagram. In the pictures, Kangana can be seen dressed in a white off-shoulder crop top, which she paired with a matching skirt, designed by Alexis. Kangana styled her hair in a tousled, effortless look and can be seen sporting her natural curls. Kangana wore pink Jimmy Choo footwear and finished her look with white rimmed sunglasses. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's look here:
Beautiful morning, breezy day and #Cannes2019! Outfit: @shop_alexis Shoes: @jimmychoo Sunnies: @tomford @turakhiaoptics . . Project: @pankhurifetch, @fetch_india Styling: @stylebyami, @shnoy09, @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Makeup: @anilc68 Hair: @alipirzadeh . . . . . #KanganaRanaut #KanganaAtCannes #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously
Off to the @elleindia cover shoot! . . Outfit: @shop_alexis Shoes: @jimmychoo Sunnies: @tomford @turakhiaoptics . . Project: @pankhurifetch, @fetch_india Styling: @stylebyami, @shnoy09, @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Makeup: @anilc68 Hair: @alipirzadeh #KanganaRanaut #KanganaAtCannes #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously
Off to the @elleindia cover shoot! . . Outfit: @shop_alexis Shoes: @jimmychoo Sunnies: @tomford @turakhiaoptics . . Project: @pankhurifetch, @fetch_india Styling: @stylebyami, @shnoy09, @mala_agnani Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Makeup: @anilc68 Hair: @alipirzadeh . . . . . #KanganaRanaut #KanganaAtCannes #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously
For her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, Kangana sashayed down a fish-cut ivory gown from the shelves of Michale Cino. The Queen actress styled her hair in soft curls and accessorised her look with lavender earrings.
On her first day at Cannes, Kangana donned a fusion look. She wore a golden kanjeevaram saree, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She accentuated her look with wine coloured gloves and a golden peplum belt.
ICYMI, take a look at Kangana's look here:
THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED!! #Kangana arrives at #Cannes2019 in a custom @falgunishanepeacockindia corset, and Kanjeevaram sari by @madhurya_creations Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 styling: @stylebyami @shnoy09 Photo: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @pankhurifetch . . #KanganaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #Greygooselife #Queenatcannes
The actress is attending the Cannes Film Festival on invite by liquor brand Grey Goose. For her grand appearance at Cannes this year, Kangana lost 10 kgs in just 5 days. This is Kangana's second appearance at the French Riviera. She made her debut last year.
Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.