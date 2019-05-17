Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's Saree Was Lovely. The Gloves, Not So Much

Kangana Ranaut in Cannes (courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut)

We were super excited when Kangana Ranaut revealed last week that she would be wearing an 'unique saree' in Cannes. Now, Cannes is no stranger to sarees but when it comes to fashion, Kangana has a flair for the unexpected. Sarees are her comfort zone, style-wise - she wears them everywhere, even travels in them, and always owns the look. So expectations were high. Did the reality match up? It all depends on whether or not you are a fan of elbow-length gloves. Kangana, representing liquor brand Grey Goose, appeared at India Pavilion in Cannes last evening wearing a fusion ensemble: a traditional gold kanjeevaram by Madhurya with the most untraditional of accessories - an intricate corset and peplum belt by Shane Falguni Peacock, and a pair of wine-coloured gloves that extended beyond her elbows.

Check her out:

Did we like Kangana Ranaut's saree look? We really wanted to - but we didn't. Blame it on the gloves. We could have lived with the peplum belt but the gloves struck an oddly jarring note in an otherwise extremely coordinated outfit. But A for effort.

We liked the akaash-taara Sabyasachi saree Kangana wore last Cannes a lot more. With both sarees, she wore her hair in the vintage style she often favours, a bouffant last year and finger waves this time round. See her saree look from last time:

While wearing a saree might seem like a no-brainer, styling is the key and Kangana certainly isn't the first star to leave us underwhelmed. Just a few years ago, Vidya Balan wore a series of Sabyasachi sarees while serving on the Cannes jury and was roundly panned by fashion critics for dodgy styling choices.

We also saw an Abu-Sandeep saree ruined by a jacket blouse on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan one year, although she nailed it in a velvet Sabyasachi saree another time:

Sonam Kapoor has made great successes of wearing saree-inspired gowns on the red carpet, courtesy her favourite designer Anamika Khanna:

This throwback picture of Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil at Cannes in 1976 (with Nishant director Shyam Benegal) keeps cropping up every year around this time and proves that it's perhaps best not to overthink it too much when wearing a saree:

In Cannes1976 for Nishant in official section.The simplicity of it all. Film was important not the clothes! pic.twitter.com/hmHA2LHCN1 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 15, 2017

Kangana Ranaut has two more appearances to make at Cannes and we're hoping she will make them count.

Did you like Kangana's saree? Tell us in the comments.

