Kangana Ranaut Slams Diljit Dosanjh For Working With Hania Aamir Amid India-Pakistan Tensions: "He Has His Own Agenda"

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has criticised actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the film Sardaar Ji 3.

What's Happening

Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at Diljit Dosanjh and expressed her disapproval.

In an interview with Times Now, the actress said, "I've said enough about these people. At the beginning of our conversation, I pointed out that we need to have a sentiment of nation building - everybody is a stakeholder. Why don't we have that sentiment? Why is Diljit having his own path? Even a soldier has his own path of nationalism."

She added, "Somebody is having this, the poor soldier is having the path of nationalism, the poor politician is having the path of nationalism. Some genuinely have their own agenda. We must try to align everybody."

Background

Kangana Ranaut's comments come in the wake of the overseas release of Sardaar Ji 3, which stars Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir, among others.

The film did not release in India due to an ongoing ban on Pakistani artists. The timing of its release has drawn criticism, especially in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

In response, India conducted Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through air strikes.

Amid these developments, Diljit Dosanjh stated he had no control over the film's release schedule, noting that it was completed before the attack occurred.

Following the attack and subsequent military operation, the Indian government also blocked the social media accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Hania Aamir.

Other Indian celebrities, including Javed Akhtar and Mika Singh, have also weighed in on the matter.

The controversy has reignited debate about artistic collaborations across borders during times of political tension.

Sardaar Ji 3, directed by Amar Hundal, stars Diljit, Hania, Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi. The film was released internationally except India on June 27.