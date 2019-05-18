Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut And Others Add Star Dust To The Chopard Party

Here's what Priyanka, Kangana and Huma wore to the Chopard party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Priyanka was accompanied by husband Nick Jonas Kangana wore a Toni Maticevski gown to the party Diana Penty and Huma attended the party on their first day

The creme de la creme of Bollywood put their most fashionable foot forward at the Chopard party which was held on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival this year. Chopard, a Swiss brand, which is known for designing luxury jewelry and watches, hosted a grand party at the French Riviera on Friday night. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi, everyone was dressed in their best for the party. Diana Penty, who made her Cannes debut this year also impressed the fashion police with her shimmering gold outfit.

Priyanka Chopra, who was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, was dressed in a lavender snake pattern dress. She accessorised her look with silver jewelry. Nick Jonas totally complemented Priyanka in a black suit and a bow tie. Priyanka shared pictures on her Instagram profile.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who was also present at the party, made heads turn in a white single-sleeved Toni Maticevski gown with her hair tied in an overhead knot. Kangana added a pop of colour with blue eyeliner and emerald earrings.

Diana Penty made the most of her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and showed up at the party in a golden Celia Kritharioti dress with fringes and hand embroidered thigh high boots (which we loved). The actress shared pictures of her look on Instagram.

Huma Qureshi's OOTD was all about fusion. It was a perfect amalgamation of androgynous and feminine dressing. Huma paired a red suede blazer with a matching tulle and chantilly lace skirt, designed by Nauman Piyarji.

This is the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, who are regulars at the Cannes Film Festival, will be arriving soon.

