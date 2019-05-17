Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi Checks In And Has More Than One Reason To Be Excited

Huma Qureshi at the Nice airport. (Image courtesy: humaqureshi)

Huma Qureshi landed and the Nice airport on Friday and her phone just "exploded with messages (her words). Huma, who is all set for the Cannes Film Festival, shared a Twitter post, in which she revealed that her phone has been bombarded with wishes and compliments pertaining to her web-series Leila, the trailer of which released on Friday. In the picture shared by Huma on her Twitter handle, she can be seen posing with her luggage at the airport. An excited Huma wrote: "When you land at Nice airport and your phone just explodes with messages. Thank you everyone so humbled with all the love. Leila is special and I can't wait to share it with you all. Will reply to everyone personally. Right now just waiting for my remaining bags." She added the hashtag #Cannes to her post.

Take a look at Huma Qureshi's post here:

The trailer of Netflix's web-series Leila, which features Huma Quresh in the lead role, showcases the story of a woman, who is on a spree to find her missing daughter Leila. The trailer garnered a great response from Huma's fans and colleagues. Here's the trailer.

Huma Qureshi made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actress ditched the obvious red carpet choices and made a powerful statement in a pantsuit. Huma's androgynous style was a big hit. She opted for a beige pantsuit with embellished platinum chips, which was designed by Nikhil Thampi.

Take a look at Huma Qureshi's 2018 Cannes look here. Huma Qureshi, just like Kangana Ranau, represents the liquor brand Grey Goose. This will be Huma's second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra, made their Cannes appearance on Thursday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, who represent the cosmetics giant L'Oreal, will also be arriving at the French Riviera soon.

