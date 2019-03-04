Huma Qureshi's Rendezvous With Rocky Star Sylvester Stallone

Huma Qureshi posted this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Huma met Sylvester Stallone in San Francisco "Rocky Balboa for life," read Huma Qureshi's post She also caught up with Gurinder Chadha

Actress Huma Qureshi, currently touring San Francisco, met Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and shared pictures from their chanced rendezvous on Instagram. "Look who I ran into during lunch hour Sylvester Stallone... Even when no one backed him, he backed himself. He waited and fought and never stopped following his dream. Rocky Balboa for life," she captioned the post. Sylvester Stallone starred in several supporting roles and made uncredited appearances in films before his breakthrough film Rocky released in 1976. The actor wrote the script for Rocky and set out to sell it to a studio with the condition to cast him in the lead role. He struggled with the proposal with several studios but producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff gave Sylvester Stallone the chance to lead the film's cast.

At the 49th Academy Awards, Rocky received 10 Oscars nominations (including Best Actor) out of which it won three, including the coveted Best Picture. The rest, as they say, is history. There are a total of eight films in the Rocky series, including the two Creed films.

Yes, Sylvester Stallone's rags to riches story is quite inspirational.

Here's Huma Qureshi's post:

Meanwhile, when in San Francisco, Huma Qureshi also caught up with her Viceroy's House director Gurinder Chadha. "In bed with OBE Gurinder Chadha, who is making a documentary on 'Pizzas and Gurudwaras' after her historic sale at the Sundance!!" For the uninitiated, Gurinder Chadha's latest film Blinded by the Light screened in the Premieres section at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year.

Huma Qureshi was last seen in Tamil film Kaala, co-starring Rajinikanth.