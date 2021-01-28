When Priyanka Chopra Had A Wardrobe Malfunction Just Before Her Cannes Debut

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra posted a picture collage on Thursday evening

Priyanka made her Cannes debut in 2019

She made her debut in a shimmering black Roberto Cavalli dress

Priyanka Chopra, who will soon release her memoir titled Unfinished, relived her Cannes memories on Thursday by sharing an epic anecdote from the year 2019. The actress made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and set the red carpet on fire in a shimmering black Roberto Cavalli dress that had a sparkling band of red on the bodice and a thigh-high slit. In her latest post, Priyanka revealed that she was "freaking out" before her debut because the "delicate zipper" to her dress "broke minutes before she had to leave for the red carpet." Here's what happened next: "The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride!" wrote the actress. Amazing, right?

Priyanka Chopra started her post like this: "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage Roberto Cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes."

In her post, the actress also added that she has shared more BTS stories from her Met Gala and Miss World diaries in her memoir Unfinished. "Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished!" she wrote.

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Priyanka Chopra, in 2019, turned heads on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in stunning outfits. See more pictures of her making her debut in Roberto Cavalli gown.

Nick Jonas had also joined his wife at Cannes 2019.

The actress made her second red carpet appearance in a pristine white layered tulle gown from the studios of Georges Hobeika in 2019. Priyanka and Nick, who picked a white suit for the occasion, looked straight out of a fairy tale.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gupta.