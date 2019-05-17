Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra Looks Ethereal On The Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra's fanpage shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Priyanka Chopra made her debut at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday in a blinding strapless gown. The 36-year old actress' dress had a thigh-high cut up throughout one facet, showing her toned legs. Priyanka Chopra's makeup was on point with wing eyeliner and berry lipstick. Her hair had been styled in lose waves which cascaded down her shoulder. The actress' team and her fanpage shared multiple photos of her from the red carpet. Take a look:

It looked like Priyanka Chopra was really excited for her debut at the film festival. Earlier on Thursday, her team shared a picture of watch and the caption on it read: "Cannes-o-clock." This is what we are talking about:

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's team's Instagram story.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of fashion icons such as Lady Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren on her Instagram account and captioned the post "Cannes," cryptically hinting that her outfits might be inspired by them. It seems Priyanka took the makeup inspiration from them.

Before Priyanka Chopra headed for the Cannes Film Festival, she shared her pictures where she was seen wearing a bathrobe at her hotel in Cannes. Here are Priyanka's posts:

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut also walked the red carpet on Thursday. Actresses such as Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty are also expected to put in appearances at the Cannes red carpet this year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She had also signed up for a film with Mindy Kaling, which is about an extravagant wedding set against the backdrop of India.

