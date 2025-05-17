Emma Stone Goes For Pristine Whites In A Louis Vuitton Sculpted Gown At Cannes 2025

Emma Stone made jaws drop as she sashayed through the Cannes Film Festival 2025 red carpet alongside the cast members of her upcoming movie, Eddington. The actress who made an appearance at the coveted festival to attend her movie's screening was dressed in a perfectly pristine ivory gown from the luxury fashion house, Louis Vuitton for the occasion.

Emma Stone stayed true to the French luxury label, Louis Vuitton for which she has been a brand ambassador since the year 2017 when it came to picking her Cannes 2025 read carpet ready look. The Oscar winning actress was seen dressed to dazzle the attendees in an ivory silk crepe gown with a sleeveless detail that came with a body hugging fit and a small train that followed her around.

But what caught our eyes was the asymmetrical bib stitched on top of the gown that mimicked the petals of the brand's signature Vivienne line. The collar basically doubled up as a necklace too as it graced her neckline where she would generally wear choker necklace.

Emma accessorised the look with a pair of diamonds and emerald studded ear jackets, a diamonds encrusted cocktail ring and a pair of open-toe white satin sandals.

The La La Land actress styled her tresses in a centre-parted sleek low bun for the occasion and kept her makeup radiant and minimal with a beaming complexion, bushy brows, a touch of rouge, and a coral lip colour that was tailor made for summer.

Emma Stone's pretty and pristine ivory Louis Vuitton gown gets a thumbs up from the fashion Gods.

