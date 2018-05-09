Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi Is A Vision In White At The French Riviera

Highlights
@iamhumaq looking breathtaking in @varunbahlcouture at the 71st annual #Cannes Film Festival!
"I'm very proud to be part of the celebration of cinema at a global platform like the Cannes Film Festival 2018," Huma said in a statement, news agency IANS earlier reported.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared an update from Cannes.
India Pavilion inaugurated at #Cannes Film Festival 2018... #Cannes2018pic.twitter.com/zAE5QraIzw— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2018
Ahead of boarding her flight for the film festival, Huma shared two pictures of herself eating noodles and revealed that she's Cannes-bound. "Quick comfort food before my long flight to Cannes," she captioned the photo.
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is also making a Cannes appearance on May 10. She is representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal, which is also endorsed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and newlywed Sonam Kapoor. Aishwarya will walk the red carpet on May 12 and 13 while Sonam's appearance is scheduled for May 14 and 15.