Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi Is A Vision In White At The French Riviera

Cannes 2018: Huma Qureshi looks breathtakingly beautiful in a white crochet dress

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2018 21:17 IST
Huma Qureshi at Cannes (Image courtesy: varunbahlcouture)

Highlights

  1. She has accentuated her outfit with a matching cape jacket
  2. Huma is attending the film festival in association with a liquor brand
  3. Kangana Ranaut left for French Riviera on Tuesday night
Actress Huma Qureshi is all set for Cannes Film Festival. She arrived at the French Riviera on Wednesday and is already busy with her Cannes duties. Huma has opted for a Varun Bahl Couture for her first day at the French Riviera. Huma looks breathtakingly beautiful in a white crochet dress and accentuated her outfit with a matching cape jacket, berry lip colour and golden danglers. (She's is totally a vision in white). First pictures of Huma from Cannes Film Festival were shared by Varun Bahl. The Jolly LLB 2 actress is attending the film festival in association with a liquor brand, which is also hosting Kangana Ranaut.

Take a look at Huma Qureshi's pictures at Cannes Film Festival.
 


"I'm very proud to be part of the celebration of cinema at a global platform like the Cannes Film Festival 2018," Huma said in a statement, news agency IANS earlier reported.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared an update from Cannes.
 

Ahead of boarding her flight for the film festival, Huma shared two pictures of herself eating noodles and revealed that she's Cannes-bound. "Quick comfort food before my long flight to Cannes," she captioned the photo.
 

 


Kangana Ranaut too left for French Riviera on Tuesday night and was photographed at the Mumbai airport in a black bodycon dress. Kangana will make her debut appearance on Cannes red carpet on May 10. She'll walk the red carpet (reportedly dressed in Sabyasachi) will spend two days there.
 
Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is also making a Cannes appearance on May 10. She is representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal, which is also endorsed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and newlywed Sonam Kapoor. Aishwarya will walk the red carpet on May 12 and 13 while Sonam's appearance is scheduled for May 14 and 15.
 

