Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut All Set For Red Carpet Debut Kangana Ranaut says its "overwhelming to witness the recognition for Indian cinema at international platforms like Cannes"

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her Cannes red carpet debut this year. From India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor have regularly featured on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival till now. Katrina Kaif, who debuted in 2015, did not return the following year and in 2017, Deepika Padukone took her place. The Queen actress will attend the film festival in association with a liquor brand. "It is overwhelming to witness the recognition and appreciation for Indian cinema at international platforms like Cannes. Grey Goose has created a unique platform of celebration to toast the game changing films at Cannes this year and I'm thrilled to partner with this global icon of luxury in the country of its origin," Kangana Ranaut said in a statement to IANS. Aishwarya and Sonam have represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal for 16 years and seven years, respectively. Aishwarya has also attended the film festival when her films Devdas (in 2002) and Sarbjit (2016) were screened. Several Indian films are a part of the Cannes Film Festival this year. The line-up includes actress filmmaker Nandita Das' Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal. Manto is a biopic on Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto and it will compete in the Un Certain Regard segment of the festival. Nakkash, featuring Inaamulhaq, will also be part of the film gala while Sir, starring Tillotama Shome, will be screened at sidebar Cannes Critics' Week. The 71st Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 8 to May 19 (With inputs from IANS)