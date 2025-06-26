"He Sounds More Pakistani Than Indian": Kangana Ranaut On Zohran Mamdani

Actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut today launched an attack on the Indian-origin Democratic candidate for the New York mayor post, Zohran Mamdani. Ms Ranaut claimed that Mr Mamdani "sounds more Pakistani than Indian".

"His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri , a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in Newyork, she married Mehmood Mamdani ( Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian," Ms Ranaut claimed.

"Whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline, and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It's the same story everywhere. On a different note met Mira ji on a couple of occasions. Congratulations to the parents," she added.

The BJP leader's remark follows another Indian politician who criticised Mr Mamdani for his alleged "anti-India" stance. Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi too slammed the 33-year-old Mamdani, stating that India "doesn't need" allies like him.

"When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan's PR team takes the day off. India doesn't need enemies with 'allies' like him shouting fiction from New York," Mr Singhvi said in a social media post.

Mr Mamdani defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor. Mr Mamdani, son of renowned Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan author of Indian ancestry, was declared victorious in the Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday night.

Mr Mamdani was born in Uganda's Kampala on October 18, 1991, and raised in New York City. He moved to New York with his parents when he was seven years old. The 33-year-old key campaign policies include cheap groceries, affordable healthcare, inclusivity, secularism and a minimum wage of $30.