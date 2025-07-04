Kangana Ranaut's Late Post On Flash Flood-Hit Himachal Sparks Political Row

A much-delayed statement by Kangana Ranaut on her parliamentary constituency, flash flood-hit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, and her party colleague's alleged displeasure over it has given the ruling Congress fodder for criticism.

"I do not wish to comment on those who do not care," was the response of BJP leader and leader of opposition in state assembly Jairam Thakur when he was asked during a press briefing why Ms Ranaut hadn't commented on the situation in her parliamentary constituency, Mandi, said, "I do not wish to comment on those who do not care".

"I do not know, and I do not wish to comment on it. We are here to live and die for those who care. I do not wish to comment on those who do not care," the former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh said yesterday.

The actor-politician took the cue and posted a clarification on her X handle today, claiming she was advised by Mr Thakur himself not to visit the region "until the connectivity to the affected areas is restored".

"It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching to flood-affected areas in Seraj and other areas in Mandi, but was advised by the respected leader of opposition Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji, to wait until the connectivity and reach to the affected areas are restored," she wrote on X.

"Will be there soonest possible," she assured.

The Congress latched on to Mr Thakur's comments and wrote on X, "'MP Kangana Ranaut is not concerned about the people of Mandi' - we are not saying this, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said this".

'सांसद कंगना रनौत को मंडी के लोगों की चिंता नहीं है'



- ये बात हम नहीं, हिमाचल प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और BJP नेता जयराम ठाकुर कह रहे हैं।



दरअसल, हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में बादल फटने से लोग भीषण त्रासदी से जूझ रहे हैं, लेकिन मंडी की सांसद कंगना रनौत गायब हैं। pic.twitter.com/hsxrjy9LJd — Congress (@INCIndia) July 3, 2025

At least 37 people have died and Rs 400 crore worth of property was damaged as torrential rains disrupted life, since the arrival of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh two weeks ago, according to the state Disaster Management Authority. Mandi district, severely impacted by cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides, saw the most number of deaths (17).

Several people have died while a search is underway for several missing in the cloudburst and flash flood-related incidents in Mandi. The flash floods have sent 280 roads, including 156 in Mandi, out of bounds for traffic.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced a series of relief measures, including Rs 5,000 per month as rental assistance for families displaced by the calamity, and said that the cloudburst incidents are being studied.

"In the last 14 to 15 days, we have seen around 14 cloudbursts. We are currently studying why such frequent cloudbursts are happening," he told reporters.

Reacting to Ms Ranaut's social media post, Mr Sukhu said, "She should immediately speak to Jairam Thakur ji."

He also reacted to Mr Thakur's press briefing and said that instead of addressing the media, he should help affected people.

"Instead of addressing the press in Mandi, he should have gone to Siraj, to the people. That's the duty of a public representative. We are not doing politics. I can show you the call record of my conversation with Jairam ji. Our job is to deliver relief to the people. It is sad that the former Chief Minister is making misleading statements", said Mr Sukhu.

Monsoon hit the state on June 20 and since then has cost the state Rs 5,000 crore in damages, as per officials. Several houses have been damaged and vehicles washed away in the cloudbursts.

Five relief camps have been set up to house the 402 people rescued, 348 of them from Mandi alone.