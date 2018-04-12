Cannes Film Festival 2018: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto Is Going To The French Riviera

Highlights
Read what Nandita Das posted.
We are in Cannes!! #Manto is selected in the official section- Un Certain Regards. Exciting moment for the entire crew & cast. @Viacom18Movies@HP@ajlucio5@vikbatra@mantagoyal@Nawazuddin_S@RasikaDugal@chintskap@SirPareshRawal@tahirbhasinfc@Javedakhtarjadu@gurdasmaanhttps://t.co/Rfva438Kpc— Nandita Das (@nanditadas) April 12, 2018
Nawazuddin Siddiqui also tweeted about taking the film to Cannes and wrote, "'And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but Manto remains alive.' Glad to inform that Manto is selected for competition at Cannes 2018 in Un Certain Regard section. Congratulations, Nandita Das and Team Manto."
"And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but MANTO remains alive".— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 12, 2018
Glad to inform that 'MANTO' is selected for competition at #Cannes2018 in #UnCertainRegard section.
Congratulations @nanditadas and Team #Mantopic.twitter.com/LBKcSVb1vb
Actress Rasika Dugal plays the role of Manto's wife Safia. Rishi Kapoor is also part of the film. "Thank you Nawaz! Did that bit for Nandita Das and Manto - title role played by you. We will have fun working together in the future. Regards," he had tweeted.
Thank you Nawaz! Did that bit for Nandita Das and "Manto"-title role played by you. We will have fun working together in the future.Regards! https://t.co/DJA9mC4Tgj— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 19, 2017
"It's a great festival and some of the world's best movies are screened there every year. It's special every time. Every actor, big or small, is respected there," Nawazuddin had told news agency PTI. His previous films which have been screened in the some sections of Cannes are The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, Miss Lovely, Liar's Dice and Raman Raghav 2.0.