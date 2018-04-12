Cannes Film Festival 2018: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto Is Going To The French Riviera

Highlights Manto is directed by Nandita Das "Exciting moment for the entire crew and cast," she tweeted Nandita Das had released the promo of the film at last year's Cannes

"And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but MANTO remains alive".

Glad to inform that 'MANTO' is selected for competition at #Cannes2018 in #UnCertainRegard section.

Congratulations @nanditadas and Team #Mantopic.twitter.com/LBKcSVb1vb — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 12, 2018

Thank you Nawaz! Did that bit for Nandita Das and "Manto"-title role played by you. We will have fun working together in the future.Regards! https://t.co/DJA9mC4Tgj — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 19, 2017