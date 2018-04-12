Cannes Film Festival 2018: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto Is Going To The French Riviera

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 12, 2018 19:00 IST
Caption: Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Manto (Image courtesy: Nawazuddin_S)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Manto is directed by Nandita Das
  2. "Exciting moment for the entire crew and cast," she tweeted
  3. Nandita Das had released the promo of the film at last year's Cannes
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, directed by Nandita Das, has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Nandita Das announced the news on social media and tweeted, "We are in Cannes. Manto is selected in the official section - Un Certain Regard. Exciting moment for the entire crew and cast." The Un Certain Regard section features 20 different films with unique or original stories. In Manto, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays renowned writer Saadat Hasan Manto. News agency IANS reports that Manto is the only Indian film in Un Certain Regard category of Cannes, which is scheduled to take place from May 8 to 19.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also tweeted about taking the film to Cannes and wrote, "'And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but Manto remains alive.' Glad to inform that Manto is selected for competition at Cannes 2018 in Un Certain Regard section. Congratulations, Nandita Das and Team Manto."
 

Actress Rasika Dugal plays the role of Manto's wife Safia. Rishi Kapoor is also part of the film. "Thank you Nawaz! Did that bit for Nandita Das and Manto - title role played by you. We will have fun working together in the future. Regards," he had tweeted.
 

It will be Nandita Das' second appearance in Cannes for Manto. Last year, she released the promo of Manto at the Cannes Film Festival. Nandita Das has been a jury member at Cannes in the previous editions of the film festival.

"It's a great festival and some of the world's best movies are screened there every year. It's special every time. Every actor, big or small, is respected there," Nawazuddin had told news agency PTI. His previous films which have been screened in the some sections of Cannes are The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, Miss Lovely, Liar's Dice and Raman Raghav 2.0.
 

