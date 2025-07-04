<i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Global Box Office Collection: Diljit Dosanjh's Film Earns Rs 33.60 Crore In A Week Amid India Ban

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 hit the cinema screens worldwide on June 27. Despite skipping a theatrical release in India due to backlash over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, the film has made a significant impact globally. The horror comedy minted Rs 33.60 crore overseas in just one week.

Team Diljit Dosanjh shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday.

"SARDAAR JI 3 Record Breaking OVERSEAS." The text on the poster read, "MASSIVE GLOBAL TURNOUT. ONE WEEK—33.60+ CR* (GROSS) SARDAARJI 3. NOW IN CINEMAS."

While Sardaar Ji 3 didn't release in India, it is being screened in Pakistani theatres and if videos on social media are to be believed, it's receiving a rave response. It is directed by Amar Hundal and produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was embroiled in a controversy after it was revealed that he is sharing screen space with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The makers only released the movie in international territories amid the diplomatic and military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Reacting to the controversy in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit Dosanjh had said, "When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of big things happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously won't be released in India now, so they'll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like this was happening."

He added, "They know there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

While Diljit Dosanjh has been facing backlash on social media and elsewhere, celebrities such as his Amar Singh Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali, veteran writer Javed Akhtar, and singer Jasbir Jassi have backed him amid the controversy.

Also Read | Sardaar Ji Diljit Dosanjh: Videshi Star, Desi Hell-Raiser