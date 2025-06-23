Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir Was Always Part Of <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i>. How Diljit Dosanjh And Team Kept It A Secret

Diljit Dosanjh, global superstar and the Pride of Punjab, who has achieved unprecedented heights as a singer-actor coming from the Punjabi entertainment industry in the last few years, is facing heat for his latest film Sardaar Ji 3. The trailer was launched on Sunday night and has left social media fuming since.

Fans of the global sensation, popular for songs such as Lover, 5 Taara, Peaches, and GOAT, are miffed with him for joining hands with Pakistani star Hania Aamir. Aamir appears in a key role in the horror comedy Sardaar Ji 3. Diljit Dosanjh, who leads the Punjabi movie as the ghostbuster Jaggi, is also attached to the project as one of the producers.

More than the fact that Hania Aamir features in Sardaar Ji 3 despite there being a ban on Indian filmmakers on working with Pakistani artistes since the Uri terror attack in 2016, what has caught everyone's goat on social media is that Diljit Dosanjh and the makers hid the Pakistani actor's casting news till its trailer was released.

YouTube India, however, has blocked the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 from viewing.

This development comes two months after the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 this year, where terrorists killed 26 people, mostly unarmed tourists. Paksitani actor Hania Aamir was also slammed by Indian fans for criticising the Indian government for Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory air strikes on terror camps on May 7.

Following the attack, Hania Aamir was one of the many Pakistani stars whose Instagram account was blocked by India.

In what seems to be a bid to balance the situation, Sardaar Ji 3 won't release in India and is instead heading for an overseas screening on June 27 (Friday).

In the film, directed by Amar Hundal, Hania Aamir also plays a ghost hunter.

Hania Aamir's casting was kept a secret, no points for guessing why. But now the cat, err, cast's out of the bag.

On April 22, the day terrorists struck Pahalgam, Diljit Dosanjh announced the wrap on Sardaar Ji 3.

"SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing 27th June. Finally Shoot Finish Ho Geya. Sari Team Ne Baut Mehnat Kiti Aa.. Baba Bhaag Lave. Milde an Theaters Ch (Finally the shoot is over. The whole team has done a lot of hard work. May Baba ji bless us. See you in theatres)" he wrote.

Throughout March and April, Diljit Dosanjh shared posts on Instagram from his UK visit, where he was shooting for the film.

Around the same time, Hania Aamir was also very active on her Instagram, posting pictures and videos from her UK trip. She even celebrated her 28th birthday in England.

On June 1, the Punjabi star shared the teaser announcement of Sardaar Ji 3 on Instagram.

"Jidey Ton Bhoot Thar Thar Kamban Te Chudelan Kissian Mangan. JAGGI JI on the way 27th JUNE 2025 TEASER COMING SOON. Love. Laughter. Goosebumps. This time, SardaarJi is back with triple the madness! Romantic, comic, and terrifyingly fun - #SardaarJi3 releases worldwide on 27th June! Ready for the wildest ride of the year?" he wrote.

No mention of Hania Aamir.

A week later, on June 8, Diljit Dosanjh shared BTS pictures from the sets of the movie with co-star Neeru Bajwa and other female actors in Sardaar Ji 3 but not one with Hania Aamir.

"Jaggi With Beautiful Chudels SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing 27th June Teaser Coming Soon," read the caption.

But, if you now look closely, the fifth slide of this post shows Hania, in a black saree as it's now visible in the trailer, but with her back to the camera.

Interestingly, the title card of Sardaar Ji 3's teaser didn't mention Hania Aamir's name either. The teaser was released on June 15.

While there was no official announcement about Hania Aamir being part of Sardaar Ji 3, many fans shipped for her collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh since she was famously photographed at the singer's London concert last year.

In October 2024, Hania Aamir attended Diljit Dosanjh's London concert as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour along with her friends. At the time, videos of the Punjabi star inviting the actor to the stage of the O2 Arena and singing his popular song Lover for the star of Pakistani serials such as Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and Mere Humsafar, went viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh also shared some snippets, including a picture of Hania Aamir, from the London concert.

Later, Hania Aamir too shared a series of pictures from the show and penned an appreciation post for Diljit Dosanjh. "Hona ni mai recover what a night," she began her Instagram post, referring to Lover.

"It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart. @diljitdosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirt pyar. The entire team is just. An honour to have come across so many beautiful souls. Truly memorable. Thank you for all your love and warmth @sonalisingh love and duas @kreposit thanks for capturing the moments (sic)" she had written at the time.

Cut to April 2025, there were reports that Hania Aamir was set to be replaced in Sardaar Ji 3 after the Pahalgam attack. However, there was nothing from the filmmakers on Hania Aamir's casting or rumours of removal.

Online Criticism For Sardaar Ji 3 And Diljit Dosanjh

The Punjabi star is being called many names as many X users flooded the comments box section of the actor's post on the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 with comments such as "traitor".

Diljit Dosanjh is no stranger to controversies. His Punjabi film, Punjab 95 -- a Honey Trehan movie based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra -- is yet to release in India.

Soon after social media exploded with comments on Hania Aamir's casting in Diljit's latest film Sardaar Ji 3, the actor said Sohni Lagdi, a song featuring the Pakistani actor, will be released on Monday. Around 1.30 pm (IST) today, an unfazed Diljit Dosanjh reiterated that the track will drop as scheduled.

While the Internet has much to say about Hania Aamir's casting in Sardaar Ji 3, there doesn't seem to be much impact on its box office numbers given that it is not releasing in India to begin with.

