Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir To Diljit Dosanjh: "<i>Ek Hi Dil Hai Kitni Dafa Jeetoge</i>"

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir had a fangirl moment at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in London on Saturday, where she was invited on stage by the singer. Hania shared some unseen photos from the night on Instagram. The first image showed Hania Aamir standing on stage with her hands on her chest as Diljit performed in front of her. The actress also shared glimpses of Diljit performing and gesturing to her from the stage. Other slides featured Hania with her friends. The note attached to the post read, “Hona ni mai recover. What a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart. Diljit Dosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirf pyar. The entire team is just. An honour to have come across so many beautiful souls. Truly memorable. Thank you for all your love and warmth.”

There have been rumours of Hania Aamir dating Indian rapper Badshah. The duo once again fuelled the dating rumours after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert on the same day in London. Diljit also invited Badshah on stage and they went on to perform their collaboration song Naina from the film Crew. Sharing a video from the event on Instagram, Badshah wrote, “Tere noor mein roshan hue jaa rahe hain Diljit Dosanjh. Ye din bhi dikhana tha usne. Always your number one fan paaji. London o2, see you next year.”

In a previous interview, Hania Aamir had addressed speculations about her relationship with Badshah. Dismissing the dating rumours, the Pakistani actress said that they are only friends. Explaining how their friendship began, she said, "My friend went like, 'I think Badshah commented on your post'. I said, 'Really?' and then I looked at it. He had dm'ed me so we just spoke a little bit. Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is a nice person and he is just so real. I think that's one thing that's common and that's why we're friends. To be honest, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would inquire, 'What's wrong, what happened?' So that also happens," in a chat with BBC Asia Network.

Known for her work in Mere Humsafar and Ishqiya, Hania Aamir currently features in the Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. She plays Sharjeena opposite Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa. The show airs on ARY Digital every Monday and Tuesday.

