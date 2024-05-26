Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir On Dating Rumours With Badshah: 'My Only Problem Is That I'm Not Married'

Image instagrammed by Hania Aamir. (courtesy: HaniaAamir)

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who is rumoured to be dating singer-rapper Badshah, recently fuelled the converstaion once again with her one answer. During a chat with BBC Asia Network, Hania was asked about the song that she is currently obsessed with. Among all the songs she named God Damn by Badshah, Hiten, and Karan Aujla. The host said that she instigated more speculation by saying this. To this, Hania laughed and said, "No, it's a great song. I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I was, I would be away from so many of these rumours."

Hania keeps sharing photos with Badshah on her Instagram feed. Last month, she shared a photo with the singer. The caption on the photo read, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh." Fans believe that they are in a relationship. However, dismissing the rumours, Hania said they are only friends. Talking about how their friendship began, she added, "My friend went like, 'I think Badshah commented on your post'. I said, 'Really?' and then I looked at it. He had dm'ed me so we just spoke a little bit. Badshah is a great friend. He is such a nice, simple human being apart from his Badshah persona. He is a really nice person and he is just so real. I think that's one thing that's common and that's why we're friends. To be honest, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would inquire, 'What's wrong, what happened?' So that also happens."

Last year, Hania Aamir shared a series of pictures from her fun shopping outing with Badshah. The post began with a happy selfie of Hania and Badshah. In one of the videos, recorded by Badshah, Hania can be heard asking in the camera, "Yeh kya hai? [What is this]?" while pointing at her fancy latte cup. Responding to Hania's question, Badshah says, "Yeh to tumne order kiya hai latte. [This is what you have ordered latte]." Hania while pointing at the cup's handle, says, "Woh to thik hai, yeh kya hai? [That is alright. But what is this]?" Replying to the video, Badshah seemingly dropped another inside joke that read, "Zaya." Take a look:

Hania Aamir is known for her work in Mere Humsafar, and Ishqiya. Next, she will be seen in Netflix's first Pakistani-set original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It will also feature Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Sanam Saeed among others.