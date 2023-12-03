Inside Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir's Dubai Album With Badshah And Karan Aujla

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: haniaheheofficial)

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir surely knows how to initiate a conversation on the Internet. On a fine Saturday, Hania Aamir dropped a series of pictures featuring herself and Indian singers and rappers Badshah and Karan Aujla. FYI: Hania, Badshah and Karan recently met in Dubai. The opening frame shows Hania striking a fun pose for the camera. The next slide gives a glance at their yummilicious indulgence. In one of the clips, Hania can be heard saying, “Mujhe nahi khelna. Main jarahi hoon. [I don't want to play. I am leaving.].” We can hear Badshah, who is recording the video, laughing in the background. Next, Badshah and Hania are seen sharing the frame. The album also included a group photo of Karan, Badshah and Hania posing together with other friends. The post concluded with a video of Hania and Badshah jamming to a song inside a car. Sharing the album, Hania dropped a coffee emoticon in the caption. Replying to the post, Badshah wrote, “OJLE NU”. Responding to Badshah, Hania said, “Badshah never let this die.” Was there a joke?

This comes after, Hania Aamir shared a series of pictures from her fun shopping outing with Badshah. The post began with a happy selfie of Hania and Badshah. In one of the videos, recorded by Badshah, Hania can be heard asking in the camera, “Yeh kya hai? [What is this]?” while pointing at her fancy latte cup. Responding to Hania's question, Badshah says, “Yeh to tumne order kiya hai latte. [This is what you have ordered latte].” Hania while pointing at the cup's handle, says, “Woh to thik hai, yeh kya hai? [That is alright. But what is this]?” Replying to the video, Badshah seemingly dropped another inside joke that read, “Zaya.”

Hania Aamir is known for her work in Mere Humsafar, and Ishqiya. Next, she will be seen in Netflix's first Pakistani-set original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It will also feature Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Sanam Saeed among others.