Watch: Pakistani Actress And Shah Rukh Khan Fangirl Hania Aamir Dances To Jawan Song Chaleya

Shah Rukh Khan's fandon know no limits and this latest video uploaded by Pakistani actress Hania Aamir stands as proof. On Saturday, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who has many hit daily soaps to her credit, posted a video of herself dancing to Jawan romantic track Chaleya. In the video shared by the actress, we can see her dressed in her casual best, performing the hook steps of Chaleya while the video of the song, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is playing in the background.

This is however not the first time the actress has dedicated a post to the Pathaan star. In a video from last month, she can be seen striking the signature SRK pose (arms wide open) on the streets of London. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Aee tum bore tou nahi horahi na (Hope you are not bored)," a dialogue from Shah Rukh's superhit film Om Shanti Om.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan is ruling over the box office and how. As of yesterday, Day 17, Jawan had made ₹ 492 crore nett at the domestic box office. At the end of Day 18, Jawan will make Bollywood's fastest ₹ 500 crore several days earlier than Gadar 2 and Pathaan, reported Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh.

"500 not out. Jawan will cruise past ₹ 500 cr mark today (third Sunday). SRK's second film to cross ₹ 500 cr in 2023, after Pathaan. Third Hindi film to cross ₹ 500 cr in 2023, after Pathaan and Gadar 2. (Week 3) Friday 7.10 cr, Saturday 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 492.04 cr. Hindi. India biz," posted Taran Adarsh, adding a breakup of the film's regional business.

"New record alert. Jawan fastest to enter ₹ 500 crore club," he wrote in a separate post. Gadar 2 and Pathaan crossed the 500 crore club on Day 18 and Day 24 respectively.

Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It was released on September 7.