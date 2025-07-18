Full-Time Killer, Part-Time Influencer: Inside Tauseef Badshah's Reel World

The man identified as the principal killer in the Bihar hospital murder, 26-year-old Tauseef Badshah of Patna, is not an unknown entity. A day after he casually led a posse of five inside a hospital room, executed his target, then walked out with the same casual swagger, Tauseef Badshah's social media handles have come to the fore.

Tauseef's Instagram account features reels showing him driving around Patna, often with dramatic captions. One reel in particular, captioned "King of Patna", shows him cruising the city streets.

His YouTube channel features 129 short videos. Most are styled after urban gangster tropes - thumping music, fast cuts, and over-the-top dialogues. In one clip, Tauseef is seen driving a car with a baby on his lap. It remains unclear if the child is related to him. Other videos show him with associates with voiceover scripts, usually in Hindi, playing in the background. His Facebook bio reads: "Jis jungle me tum sher bane ghumte ho, us jungle ke bekhauf shikari hai hum (In the jungle where you walk as a lion, I am the fearless hunter)."

The Hospital Execution And Aftermath

On Thursday, CCTV footage from inside Patna's upscale Paras Hospital captured five men entering a corridor in silence. At the front of the group: Tauseef, untucked shirt swaying slightly, collar loose, gun in hand. Seconds later, a gangster called Chandan Mishra lay dead in the ICU.

The footage shows that while the others broke into a run after firing, Tauseef walked out with the same unhurried pace with which he had entered.

Within hours, Patna police identified all five attackers. Six suspects have since been arrested from Patna and Buxar districts. Search operations are ongoing at properties and safe houses linked to the Sheru gang, a criminal gang linked to the shooting.

Chandan Mishra, the man Tauseef gunned down, had been named in 24 cases, including over a dozen murders. At the time of his death, he was serving a sentence for a previous killing and was out on medical parole.

According to the police, the shooting was carried out becuase of an old feud. Chandan and another gangster, Sheru, were previously allies but had a falling out while imprisoned in Bhagalpur. Chandan later branched off, but continued to use the "Sheru gang" brand.