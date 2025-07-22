Two Bihar Hospital Shooting Accused Injured In Encounter, Shot On Hands, Legs

Two accused involved in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a private hospital in Patna were injured during an encounter with police in Bihar's Arrah city on Tuesday morning. The encounter took place during an operation by the Bihar Special Task Force and the Bhojpur police to identify and arrest the accused in connection with the brazen murder.

When the cops intercepted a group of suspects, the criminals opened fire at them. During this time, officials shot the two accused - Balwant Kumar Singh and Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh - on their hands and legs.

They were arrested and subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

During interrogation, the two men admitted to their involved in the murder of the gangster.

Police have seized two pistols, two magazines, and four cartridges from the accused.

On July 17, five men casually walked into the Paras Hospital in Patna, entered gangster Chandan Mishra's room, pumped bullets into him, and left. Mishra was a known gangster with 24 criminal cases, including a dozen murders. He was on parole for medical treatment when the incident took place.

Six people have been arrested in the case so far, including the two accused receiving treatment at the hospital today. According to sources, the arrests include the principal shooter in the case, identified as Tauseef Badshah, along with his cousin Nishu Khan. Among those arrested is a woman, identified as Alpana Das.

The list of the arrested includes Tauseef, alleged main shooter and prime conspirator; Nishu Khan, cousin of Tauseef who reportedly provided shelter and logistical support; Sachin Singh, allegedly helped coordinate the escape; Harsh alias Harish Kumar, said to have conducted surveillance and accompanied the shooter two days before the incident; Bhim Kumar, whose role currently under investigation; and Alpana Das, the only woman arrested; police have not disclosed her specific role.

Officials are carrying out simultaneous raids at multiple locations to locate and arrest the accused.