Audacious Walk, Then A Gun Wave: 5 Men Who Killed Gangster In Bihar Hospital

Minutes after an audacious walk inside a Bihar hospital and the brazen murder of a gangster, the five accused left on their bikes, remorseless, and flashed guns on the road. A CCTV camera captured three out of the five armed men triple-sitting on a bike, with one of them waving a gun and raising the other hand - showing a sign of pride and victory.

The incident took place on Thursday when the five men casually walked into the gangster's room in the Paras Hospital in Patna, pumped bullets into him, and left. The target, identified as Chandan Mishra, was a known gangster with 24 criminal cases, including a dozen murders. He was on parole for medical treatment.

Shortly after, Mishra died during treatment.

Officials believe that a rival gang is behind the attack.

The first accused, identified as Tauseef Badshah, has been detained. According to the police, Tauseef belongs to Patna's Phulwari Sharif. His father owns a hardware business, while his mother is a teacher.

Police have also identified the remaining accused and are on the lookout for them. They are also carrying out raids at several locations in connection with the case.

"A criminal named Chandan Mishra, resident of Buxar district, against whom dozens of cases of murder are registered, was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail. Chandan was on parole and admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. The rival gang shot him. With the help of the Buxar police, we are identifying the members of the rival gang, Chandan Sheru gang," Kartikay Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, said.

The law-and-order situation in Bihar has become a flashpoint for contention between the Opposition RJD and the JDU-BJP coalition ahead of the polls later this year. Many murders have taken place in the last few weeks, including the killing of businessmen Gopal Khemka, BJP leader Surendra Kewat, and lawyer Jitendra Mahato. The hospital shooting has added a spotlight to the political fallout in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned the Bihar government if "anyone was safe anywhere" in the state.

"Government-backed criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Has this happened before 2005?" he asked.

While Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha has assured that the criminals will be caught. "Such an incident is unfortunate. It will be thoroughly investigated and the criminal will not be spared. The Chief Minister of Bihar has said the criminal will be caught and strictly punished," he said.