Tauseef Badshah: Story Of Bihar Hospital Killer With Movie-Style Swagger

In one of the most chilling displays of targeted violence in recent memory in Bihar, CCTV footage from inside Patna's upscale Paras Hospital captured five men entering a corridor in silence. At the front of the group: a man, untucked shirt swaying slightly, collar loose, gun in hand. He does not run. He does not hide his face. His gait is slow. His face, unreadable. Seconds later, a gangster called Chandan Mishra lay dead in the ICU. The man leading the hit was soon identified as Tauseef Badshah.

Chandan Mishra, a known gangster with 24 criminal cases, including a dozen murders, was on parole for medical treatment. He had been admitted to Paras Hospital under guard. But on Thursday morning, five men strolled into the hospital, walked unimpeded to the ICU, opened fire, and vanished into the chaos. Chandan Mishra did not survive.

At 7:30 am, the first reports came in. By 8:00 am, CCTV footage of the killing was circulating on social media. Within hours, the police had identified all five attackers.

The footage shows Tauseef Badshah walking ahead of the group, a pistol visible in his right hand. There is no hesitation in his stride. When the shots are fired inside the ICU, the other assailants run. Tauseef, once again, does not. He exits with the same strut, seemingly unfazed by the murder he had just committed.

After the killing, two photographs surfaced that only added to the brazenness of the act. In one, Tauseef is seen riding pillion on a motorcycle with two others, one hand raised in the air, holding a pistol. Another attacker appears to celebrate the killing with both hands raised in triumph.

Who is Tauseef Badshah?

According to the police, Tauseef Badshah belongs to Patna's Phulwari Sharif. His father owns a hardware business. His mother is a teacher. He attended Saint Karen's School.

Tauseef already had a criminal record. He is named in at least one case under the Arms Act. According to the police, Tauseef had recently become involved in contract killings. He had started accepting money to carry out murders or to provide logistics for such operations.

Police sources confirm that the murder is rooted in an old rivalry between Chandan Mishra and a gangster named Sheru. Once allies, Chandan and Sheru reportedly fell out in Bhagalpur jail. Chandan later broke away and began operating independently, though still branding his gang under the "Sheru Gang" label.

Political Fallout

The murder of a jailed gangster inside a reputed hospital under the watch of police personnel has led to sharp political reactions. Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, posted on X: "Criminals, protected by the government, shot at a patient admitted to a Patna hospital. Is anyone safe in Bihar? Did such an incident happen in Bihar before 2005, during the RJD's rule?"

Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, claimed he received a threatening call warning him to stay away from the case. "Law and order have completely collapsed in the state. I would demand the imposition of President's rule when I meet the governor. Criminals are being killed on the basis of their castes," he claimed.

The Bihar Police have detained six suspects so far from Patna and Buxar. Intensive searches are underway at known hideouts, particularly those linked to the Sheru gang.