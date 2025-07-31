Patna AIIMS Nurse's 2 Children Burnt Alive By Criminals At Their Home

Two children were burnt alive inside their home in Bihar's Patna by alleged criminals, the police said.

The siblings, Ansh and Anjali, returned home from school when they were killed in their house in Patna's Janipur.

A video showed the burnt body of the child on a bed, with a cloth covering its face. Their mother, a seurity guard at AIIMS Patna, sat next to her son's body at the entrance of her house, crying, while neighbours consoled her.

The police have arrived at the scene, and further details are pending.