Patna AIIMS Nurse's 2 Children Burnt Alive By Criminals At Their Home

The police have arrived at the scene, and further details are pending.
- The siblings, Ansh and Anjali, returned home from school when they were killed in their house in Patna
- The two children were burnt alive in their house in Patna's Janipur
- The police have reached the spot, and more details are awaited
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Two children were burnt alive inside their home in Bihar's Patna by alleged criminals, the police said.
The siblings, Ansh and Anjali, returned home from school when they were killed in their house in Patna's Janipur.
A video showed the burnt body of the child on a bed, with a cloth covering its face. Their mother, a seurity guard at AIIMS Patna, sat next to her son's body at the entrance of her house, crying, while neighbours consoled her.
The police have arrived at the scene, and further details are pending.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world