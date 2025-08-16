Advertisement
4-Year-Old Boy's Genital Chopped Off By Neighbour Couple In Patna: Cops

"Family members of the victim lodged a complaint, stating that the incident was the result of a trivial issue. The boy has been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar-2) Ranjan Kumar said.

Read Time: 1 min
4-Year-Old Boy's Genital Chopped Off By Neighbour Couple In Patna: Cops
A case has been registered and an investigation started (Representational)
Patna:

A four-year-old boy was critical after his genital was chopped off allegedly by his neighbour in Patna on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in the city's Gaurichak area, they said.

"Family members of the victim lodged a complaint, stating that the incident was the result of a trivial issue. The boy has been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar-2) Ranjan Kumar said.

A case has been registered and an investigation started, he said.

A hunt is on for the accused couple, who are on the run, he added

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

