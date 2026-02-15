Thar Breaks Through Barricade, Rams Police Vehicle Near Nitish Kumar's Home

A major accident took place in Patna's VVIP area on Sunday, close to the Chief Minister's residence. The incident happened when a speeding Thar reportedly crashed into a patrol vehicle belonging to the Patna police's Shakti Suraksha team.

The impact was so strong that the Thar broke through the barricading and entered the opposite side of the road.

Following the crash, the front portion of both vehicles was severely damaged.

Police personnel inside the patrol vehicle narrowly escaped serious injuries.

Ajit Kumar, DSP, Traffic, said that the accident occurred due to the car driver's negligence. He confirmed that both vehicles were damaged in the collision and that one police officer was injured. He added that the Thar was travelling at high speed at the time of the crash.

DSP Ajit Kumar further stated that based on the driver's statement, further action will be taken at the traffic police station. He said the department has been taking continuous action against over speeding and will continue to do so and anyone found driving carelessly will face strict action.

In connection with this case, four people have been sent to the police station for further questioning.

Further details are awaited.