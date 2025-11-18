Biker Beaten, Warned Over Viral Video; Patna Police Takes Action Against Cops

Patna Police on Monday reacted to a shocking video of officers hitting a biker and hurling abuses "without any reason" in a "clear misuse of power". The response came after a user named Utkarsh Mishra shared the video, captured on action camera, claiming that the police officers misbehaved with his friend.

"Bihar Police officers were seen abusing and hitting my friend without any reason. This is clear misuse of power. Immediate action & suspension required," Mishra wrote.

Patna Police confirmed that both police personnel, Sub-Inspector Devkant Bunty and Vishwanath Kumar, were suspended with immediate effect. The police also issued a challan against the youth for performing stunt biking.

Watch the incident here:

What exactly happened?

The video shows the young biker riding on the six-lane Ganga Bridge when the officer stopped him at a checkpoint. "I was there for a shoot, and not even doing any stunt," the biker claimed in the video.

Online users demanded strict action against the cops after the video went viral. But it wasn't the end.

Another video surfaced, showing someone from the police calling the biker and threatening him to delete the video, which he denied.

The caption, "The video posted by Utkarsh Mishra and many other social media influencers has gone viral, and now they're threatening the youths to delete it or face arrests and fabricated cases."

Watch the video here:

The video posted by Utkarsh Mishra and many other social media influencers has gone viral, and now they're threatening the youths to delete it or face arrests and fabricated cases. https://t.co/DvKDjJbSmk pic.twitter.com/pinRNVexvj — Celebrating Diversity (@DIVERSITY101) November 16, 2025

Patna Police Reacts

In a post on X, Patna Police wrote, "On 15.11.2025, a viral video clip was received through #SocialMedia under the ID "Abhishek Rajput (Abhi Rider) UP 94". Upon examination and verification of the said video clip, it was found that the video pertains to Police Sub-Inspector Devkant Bunty and P.T.C./3738 Vishwanath Kumar, both currently posted at Nadi Police Station, Patna, who were deployed on duty along the six-lane in the #Nadi police station area."

"The video clearly shows that during duty hours, both police personnel used indecent language, hurled abuses, and assaulted an individual, which indicates negligence towards duty, arbitrariness, gross indiscipline, and violation of orders from senior officials."

"For the aforementioned act, Police Sub-Inspector Devkant Bunty and P.T.C./3738 Vishwanath Kumar have been #suspended with immediate effect."

"It may be noted that the youth appearing in the viral video was engaged in #StuntBiking with his other companions on 14.11.2025. As evidence, a #challan of ₹7,000/- was issued against his vehicle."

"The youth caught performing #StuntBiking, in his confessional statement, acknowledged the accidents occurring during stunts and the potential harm to himself and others, stating that he would not repeat such a mistake in the future."