Bihar BPSC Police Sub-Inspector Exam: Prelims Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

Bihar Police SI Exam: The prelims admit card has been released for Police Sub-Inspector examination. Candidates can download it using their registration number and password.

Bihar BPSC Exam Admit Card Out For Jan 18, 21 Prelims Examination

Bihar Police SI Exam Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSC) has released the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) preliminary examination admit card. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check and download the admit card on the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The examination will be held on January 18 and January 21, 2026 and the centre-wise list of candidates have also been uploaded on the official portal of the commission.

How To Download BPSC Police Sub-Inspector Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Download Admit card of Preliminary written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector" under the "Bihar Police" section.
  • Enter your registration id, mobile number and password and click on "Submit".
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

The centre-wise list includes name of the district, district code, centre code, roll numbers for two shifts and centre name and address.

Centre-Wise List Download Link For Both Exam Dates

