CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card Out, Download Directly Here

CSBC Bihar Constable 2025 Admit Card: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Driver Constable 2025 examination admit card. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the admit card on the official website of the board - csbc.bihar.gov.in. Those who clear the written examination will go through the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Motor Vehicle efficiency test and Document Verification (DV). The driver constable recruitment drive aims to fill 4,361 vacancies across Bihar.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025".

Enter your login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Direct Working Link - "CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2025 Admit Card Download Link".

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable 2025: Number of Vacancies

Here are vacancies reserved for different categories.