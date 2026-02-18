Stopped From Giving Board Exams, Class 10 Student Ends Life In Patna

A class 10 student died by suicide after being denied entry to her examination centre for arriving 10 minutes late. The student, identified as Komal Kumari, jumped from a moving train in Maharajchak village in Patna.

Komal, the daughter of a labourer named Mantu Yadav, was scheduled to appear for her board exam on Tuesday at the Barni examination centre. To be closer to the venue, she had travelled to her relative's home in Maharajchak on Monday.

Although the exam was set to begin at 9:30 am, the official reporting time was 9:00 am. Komal reportedly reached the gate at 9:10 am, only to find it locked. Witnesses say she repeatedly pleaded with the staff, stating, "Sir, please open the gate, it's a matter of my career. I am only ten minutes late, and there are still 20 minutes before the exam starts." Despite her desperate requests, she was refused entry and eventually left the centre in distress.

Following the disappointment at the exam centre, Komal reached Nadaul and boarded a train. Witnesses reported that she jumped from the moving train. Local police rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she died due to her injuries shortly after arrival.

Initially, the police were unable to identify the body. However, after the Masaurhi police station shared her photograph on social media, villagers recognised her and informed her family.

Komal was the eldest of three siblings, two sisters and one brother. Her father, a daily wage labourer, and her mother were left inconsolable by the news.

