Boy's Body, Barely Breathing Sister Found In Car In Patna

A boy's body and his barely breathing sister - both aged between five and 10 years - were found in a car in Patna on Friday. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she died during treatment.

Mohammad Habibullah, Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Patna, said the car was parked near the children's residence and burn marks were found on one of the bodies.

"One of the children had died. The other was alive and rushed to the hospital for treatment, but died there," Mr Habibullah said.

Police said there is no clarity on the cause of the deaths and they are awaiting the results of the post-mortem.