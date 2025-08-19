"Operation Langda": Patna Cops' New Crackdown Puts Criminals On Back Foot

A new policing strategy in the Bihar capital, Patna, has put criminals on the back foot over the past three months. The police have intensified their operations against hardened criminals in a campaign that locals have dubbed "Operation Langda" - a term inspired by the fact that many offenders were caught after being shot in the legs during encounters.

According to official figures, nine criminals have been caught in 90 days. The incidents follow a near-identical pattern: criminals open fire on police teams or attempt to snatch weapons and escape, prompting officers to retaliate with carefully aimed shots at their legs. The result has been swift arrests without fatalities, a strategy seen as both firm and calculated.

The timeline of recent encounters underscores the intensity of the campaign.

On August 17, Vijay Sahni clashed with police near Alamganj's Biskoman Golambar and was injured in return fire. Just two days earlier, on August 15, Uttar Pradesh-based criminal Divyanshu alias Anshu was shot while attempting to flee during a weapons recovery operation. On August 6, Roshan of Phulwarisharif tried to snatch a police weapon before being subdued.

Other high-profile names include Balwant and Raviranjan, shooters who were involved in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a private hospital in Patna on July 17. They were shot on July 22.

Gangster Raja JP was caught on June 25 after injuring policemen while attempting to escape.

In June alone, three criminals, including 25,000-rupee rewardee Vivek Kumar of Danapur and Ishu alias Rishu from the Jitendra murder case, were similarly brought down.

In May, two more, Vishal from Bikram and Sonu Kumar from Maner, were injured while exchanging fire with police.

The public reaction has largely been supportive.

Residents, long distressed by rising crime, view the crackdown as a strong deterrent.

"People were living in fear, but this action has restored confidence," said one Patna shopkeeper.

Defending the campaign, Bihar's Director General of Police Vinay Kumar emphasised that police are fully empowered to protect themselves and enforce law and order.

"If criminals engage in crime or attack officers, we will act. Our personnel have every right to self-defence, and no lawbreaker will be allowed to challenge the rule of law," he said