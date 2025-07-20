Bihar Hospital Murder Prime Accused Among 4 Arrested In Kolkata

Four people have been arrested in Kolkata in connection with the killing of gangster Chandan Mishra inside a private hospital in Patna earlier this month. According to sources, the arrests include the principal shooter in the case, identified as Tauseef Badshah, along with his cousin Nishu Khan.

Among those arrested is a woman, identified as Alpana Das. The entire operation was conducted at a guest house in Kolkata on Saturday evening. Patna Police, in collaboration with Kolkata Police and both states' STFs, carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Kolkata. The suspects had fled Bihar after the July 11 murder of Chandan Mishra, who was undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital in Patna at the time of the incident.

According to sources, Tauseef had been hiding in Kolkata following the murder. His cousin, Nishu Khan, himself previously injured in an unrelated shooting and now partially paralysed, had aided in the conspiracy and logistics of the escape. Despite his condition, Nishu reportedly fled Patna shortly after the murder and provided shelter to the gunmen in his residence near Paras Hospital.

The list of the arrested includes Tauseef, alleged main shooter and prime conspirator; Nishu Khan, cousin of Tauseef who reportedly provided shelter and logistical support; Sachin Singh, allegedly helped coordinate the escape; Harsh alias Harish Kumar, said to have conducted surveillance and accompanied the shooter two days before the incident; Bhim Kumar, whose role currently under investigation; and Alpana Das, the only woman arrested; police have not disclosed her specific role.

Two additional suspects, whose names are being withheld pending confirmation, sources said.

The five-member shooter group involved in the crime is believed to include Tauseef Badshah, Monu, Balwant, Abhishek, and Nilesh. Not all five have yet been arrested, and a manhunt is currently underway, sources said.