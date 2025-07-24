"Honey Singh Eats Credits": Badshah Adds Fuel To 16-Year-Old Credit War

Badshah doesn't seem to be in the mood to end his 16-year-old credit war with Honey Singh. Though he publicly announced that he would make peace with Honey Singh, he took a jibe at the Sunny Sunny singer in an X post.

What's Happening

The conversation began when a Honey Singh fan shared a collage of pictures, summing up the singer's physical transformation.

The fan wrote, "What did he eat?" In response, Badshah cheekily replied with one word, "Credits", re-igniting the 16-year-old war.

In the past, during an interaction with The Lallantop, the rapper had claimed that he wrote the lyrics of Honey Singh's popular track Brown Rang and also had a contribution to his hit song Angrezi Beat.

Badshah and Honey Singh feud

Badshah and Honey Singh began their careers as part of the famous rap group Mafia Mundeer, which delivered hits like "Khol Botal," "Begani Naar Buri," and "Delhi Ke Deewane."

However, Honey Singh and Badshah had a tiff, and they left the band.

Since then, they often take direct and not-so-direct digs at each other.

Last year, during a concert in Dehradun, Badshah stopped his show mid-way and said publicly he wanted to put an end to this feud.

"There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one, and now I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind - and that's Honey Singh. I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding, but then I realised when we were together. Jodne waale bahut kam the, todne waale bahut the (The number of people wanting to break us apart outnumbered the number of people trying to unite). Today, I just want to let everyone know I've left that phase behind and I wish him all the best," he had said back then.

In response, Honey Singh said that he didn't react to Badshah's relentless attacks all these years. During his conversation with India Today, he had said, "People often ask me about my fight, my controversy with Badshah. A fight happens between two people when both are involved, but for 10 years, one man kept abusing me, making songs about me, mocking my illness, and I never responded."

Honey Singh also added that he started speaking for the sake of his fans.

"My fans sent me DMs saying, 'Please speak up, this is about our dignity now. A man is continuously speaking ill about you.' As a result, he apologised and admitted his mistake. But he is one of those who spits and then licks it back; just watch, he'll flip again. I don't consider people like that to be anything," Honey Singh added.

In A Nutshell

Badshah added new fuel to the 16-year-old credit war with Honey Singh as he took a subtle jibe at him over an X post.