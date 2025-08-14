Lawrence Bishnoi's Aide Behind Badshah's Club Blast Detained In US

Randeep Singh, a gangster associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, has been detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Singh, who also goes by the name Randeep Malik, has been involved in orchestrating several killings and blasts at the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi, including Delhi gym owner murder and a blast outside Badshah's club in Chandigarh. He has been put under detention at the Jackson Parish Correctional Center.

Randeep Singh And Delhi Gym Owner Murder

Singh was wanted in the murder of Delhi gym owner Nadir Shah. Last year, on September 12, gym owner Nadir Shah was shot on a busy road in Greater Kailash-1. According to the police, Shah, who is of Afghan origin, had come in the crosshairs of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang because he had asked his business partner not to pay Rs 5 crore that the outfit had tried to extort from him.

Despite being based in the US, Singh allegedly provided weapons used in Nadir Shah's murder.

Link Between Badshah's Club Blast And Randeep Singh

On November 26, two explosions occurred outside two clubs in Chandigarh - the Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by singer and rapper Badshah, and De Orra Club, owned by local businessmen. CCTV footage of the explosions showed a man throwing crude bombs at the clubs before running away. The explosions shattered the establishments' glass windows.

Hours after the incident, Goldy Brar, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the blast in a purported Facebook post.

Singh was allegedly involved in the firing at the instructions of Goldy Brar.

Similarly, on December 10, crude bombs were thrown outside two clubs located in Sector 29, Gurugram - Warehouse Club and Human Club. Months later, in June, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted five accused, including Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar and Singh.

Barring Brar and Malik, all others were arrested in the case. Now, Singh, who is said to have executed the bomb blast on the orders of Goldy Brar, is under detention, but in the US.

Who Is Randeep Singh

Randeep Singh, the only son of his parents, is a resident of Jind in Haryana. He has been in America for the last 10 years, where he runs a transport business under the name of Mahakal Transport. Singh reportedly drives a truck himself.

It is during his stay in the US that he was introduced to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.