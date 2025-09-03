Indian Gangs Clash In Portugal? Lawrence Bishnoi's Man Says Shot At Rival Hideout

An Indian gangster wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and linked to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed he ordered a hit on his rivals in Portugal, according to a post on Facebook by a handle purported to be of the gangster, Randeep Malik aka Randeep Singh.

A video claimed to be from the shooting has also been shared on social media. Randeep Malik said he ordered the hit on the hideout of Romi and Prince gang in Portugal, after they ignored his warning to stop doing illegal work.

"RIP Ankit Bhadu Sherewala, Jitendra Gogi, Goldie Dhillon, Kala Rana, Arzoo Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar, Sahil Duhan Hisar..." Randeep Malik wrote on Facebook.

The incident in Lisbon which is being investigated by the local police is the first major gang war linked to Indian criminals in Portugal.

"The firing that happened today in Odivelas, Lisbon, Portugal was done by me, Randeep Malik, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Romi and Prince, who are doing illegal work sitting in Portugal, should stop their work. And the person whom we have called, wherever he is in the world, if the call is ignored, then bullets will come straight," the gangster wanted by the NIA wrote on Facebook.

Romi and Prince are suspected to be involved in drug smuggling.

The latest incident adds to a long list of attacks by Lawrence Bishnoi and his allied gangs on foreign soil in the last two years. Twice recently the gang had fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada.

They killed another rival gang leader, Sonu Chittha, and also shot dead a terrorist identified as Sukha Dooni in Canada in 2024.

Randeep Malik was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month. He was released later.

His name is linked to yet another big case from November 2024 when two explosions occurred outside two clubs in Chandigarh - the Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by singer and rapper Badshah, and De Orra Club, owned by local businessmen.

Hours after the incident, Goldy Brar, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the blast in a purported Facebook post. Randeep Malik was allegedly involved in the firing at the instructions of Goldy Brar.