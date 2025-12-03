From India To US: The Escalating War Between Bishnoi And Brar Gangs

The rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the Goldy Brar gang has been escalating and spreading around the world, with both gangs threatening each other - especially since the arrest and deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The gang members, who once worked together, have now become rivals.

When Anmol was arrested in the US in 2024, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed that Goldy Brar did not help in making bullets and alleged that he was "working with Khalistani terrorists". This led to Brar separating from the Bishnoi team and starting his own gang, with some members from the Bishnoi gang joining Brar. Rohit Godara, a dreaded gangster from Rajasthan's Bikaner - who was also a part of the Bishnoi gang - joined Goldy Brar.

On the other hand, gangsters, including Goldy Dhillon, Hari Boxer, Randeep Malik, and Arju Bishnoi, remained with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Godara, in September this year, accused Bishnoi of being a traitor, claiming he colluded with an American agency and revealed sensitive information. In an unverified social media post, Godara claimed a nexus between Bishnoi and an American agency, and said that he had joined forces with the American agency to save his brother Anmol and now provides them with intelligence information about the country. Godara also alleged that Bishnoi intends to harm Bollywood actor Salman Khan to gain fame.

The first gang war

On October 18, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, Hari Boxer, was shot at in the United States, with gangster Rohit Godara claiming responsibility for the attack. Godara, in a purported post on Facebook, said he and Goldy Brar orchestrated the shooting in California, during which one of Boxer's associates died on the spot, and another was "shot and hospitalised".

Boxer, however, fled the scene.

"I (Rohit_Godara) (Goldy_Brar) brothers-we are the ones who orchestrated the shooting of (Hari Boxer) alias (Hariya) today in California, USA (near Exit 127 on Highway 41, Fresno, USA). One of his associates died on the spot! Another was shot and is hospitalised! And this (Hari Boxer) coward hid under the car seat!", the post read.

The gangster warned Boxer that he would "not spare" him.

Days later, Boxer and Arzoo Bishnoi - a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi - called Godara a "traitor" on social media.

The second gang war

In November, the gang war escalated to Dubai, with Godara claiming to have killed an aide of rival gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - Jora Sidhu, also known as Sippa. According to the post, Sidhu was allegedly killed by slitting his throat.

Godara claimed the attack was carried out because Sidhu had sent men to Germany to get his aide killed and was issuing threats from Dubai in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi to people in Canada and the United States.

The third gang war

A man, who was once a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was shot dead near Chandigarh's Timber Market in Sector-26 on Monday. The victim, identified as Inderpreet Singh alias Parry (35), was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where doctors declared him dead.

According to officials, Parry, who had multiple criminal cases registered against him, left a private club in an SUV on Monday evening. He was also accompanied by another person, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, in the vehicle, preliminary investigation revealed. Soon after the vehicle moved a short distance, the unidentified companion opened fire at Parry. About five empty shells were found inside the SUV.

The Bishnoi gang members, Arzoo and Hari Boxer, took responsibility for the murder. "Inderpreet Perry was murdered in Sector 26, Chandigarh. We take responsibility for this. He was a traitor to our group! He used to collect money from all the clubs by making calls to (Goldy and Rohit). That's why we killed him," a post read.

In response, the Goldy Brar gang released an audio clip openly threatening the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with revenge.

Zeeshan Akhtar confesses to killing Baba Siddique

Zeeshan Akhtar, an alleged key conspirator in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, was arrested in Canada in June. Last month, he confessed to the crime in a video.

"I killed Baba Siddique at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi. However, after the murder of Baba Siddique, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was planning to slit my throat. It was a good thing Shahzad Bhatti helped me, and I fled abroad. Now, I will not spare these traitors, the Lawrence gang. I am now with Rohit Godara," he said.

Shahzad Bhatti's threat to Bishnoi gang

Pakistani gangster and terrorist Shahzad Bhatti openly threatened to kill Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi.

Upon his arrival in India, Anmol Bishnoi applied to the Patiala House Court, stating that he faced a threat to his life from Bhatti.