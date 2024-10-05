Diljit Dosanjh's London Concert Was Joined By Badshah. Keeping Calm Is Not An Option

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is pulling out all the stops to make his Dil-Luminati Tour unforgettable. After collaborating with Ed Sheeran in Birmingham, he teamed up with rapper Badshah during his London show on Friday. Badshah made a surprise appearance. Several pictures and videos of their reunion have been doing the rounds on social media. In one clip, the duo performs their hit track Naina from the movie Crew.

After wrapping up his international tour, Diljit Dosanjh will kick off the Indian leg of his tour this October, starting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will head to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.

In a note shared by his team, Diljit expressed his excitement about bringing the tour to India and said, "Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After an incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I've felt from fans worldwide have been extraordinary, but there's something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye! We're going to make history together-I promise you a night you'll never forget!"

On the acting front, Diljit recently announced his role in Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala, with filming expected to begin in November.