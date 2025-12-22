Rapper Badshah Flaunts Pink "Barbie" Rolex Worth Rs 9 Crore, Messi Owns One Too

Badshah recently caught the attention of horology enthusiasts after sharing glimpses from the sets of Indian Idol on Instagram, where a striking pink Rolex on his wrist stole the spotlight.

Badshah's Watch Grabs Attention

According to The Indian Horology, the watch in question is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona REF 126538TRO, informally known among collectors as the "Barbie" Daytona. Crafted in 18-carat yellow gold, the chronograph stands out for its vivid pink aesthetic and precious gemstones.

The bezel is meticulously set with trapeze-cut pink sapphires, while matching sapphires mark the hours on the dial, giving the watch an unmistakable identity.

What makes this Daytona especially coveted is its off-catalogue status. Rolex does not advertise or openly list this model, and it is produced in extremely limited numbers. Only 10 pieces are believed to exist worldwide, making ownership a privilege reserved for a select few.

How Much Does The Watch Cost?

Despite having an official retail valuation of approximately USD 395,000 (around Rs 3.5 crore), the Barbie Daytona commands far greater value in the secondary market. Due to its scarcity and high demand among collectors, its estimated market price is approximately USD 1 million (roughly Rs 9 crore), ranking it among the most expensive modern Rolex watches.

The Daytona itself has long been one of Rolex's most iconic collections, celebrated for its association with motorsport and its chronograph precision since its debut in 1963.

Badshah now joins an international circle of high-profile owners. Global stars such as Lionel Messi and Drake have previously been seen wearing the same model.

