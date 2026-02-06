How 'Good Girl Syndrome' Impacts Women's Mental And Physical Health

It would not be wrong to say that from an early age, women are taught to be polite, accommodating, and emotionally easy to manage. Say yes, don't argue, and be the “good girl” – over time, this conditioning becomes second nature. But while it may keep the peace on the outside, it can quietly create chaos inside the body. Unexpressed stress does not go away; it simply shows up elsewhere in the body.

That is the point celebrity hormone coach Poornima Peri makes in her recent Instagram post. The expert calls out what she terms “good girl syndrome.” According to her, being nice all the time may be making women more sick than angry.

Breaking it down, Poornima Peri explains how this conditioning can affect health in very real ways.

1. Chronic Stress And High Cortisol

When you are always trying to please others, your nervous system stays on high alert. The body feels unsafe saying no or setting boundaries. This leads to constant stress and raised cortisol levels. Over time, high cortisol disrupts sleep, energy, and even weight balance.

2. Thyroid Imbalance

Suppressing emotions, especially anger and self-expression, often shows up around the throat area. The hormone coach points out that “suppressing your voice and anger often shows up in the throat and the thyroid pays the price.” A study published by the National Library of Medicine also validates the claims.

3. Digestive Issues

The gut is deeply connected to emotions. When feelings stay unexpressed, digestion can suffer. Bloating, acidity, and IBS-like symptoms are common. The body reacts when emotions are not processed. According to a Harvard study, stress signals the body to slow down or pause digestion, redirecting energy toward dealing with a perceived threat instead.

4. Hormonal Imbalance And Fatigue

Constantly coping, adjusting, and staying “good” uses up a lot of energy. Instead of healing and restoring, the body stays in survival mode. This can lead to hormonal imbalance, low stamina, and ongoing fatigue, as mentioned in a study published by the National Library of Medicine.

5. Anxiety And Emotional Exhaustion

Being nice all the time leaves no room for rest or authenticity. Anxiety builds up. Emotional exhaustion becomes the norm. You may look calm on the outside, but feel drained on the inside.

Poornima Peri Peri's core message is simple but powerful. Healing does not start with doing more. It starts with being honest. As she puts it, healing begins when you stop being “good” to everyone else and start being real with yourself. Listening to your body often means listening to the emotions you were taught to ignore.

