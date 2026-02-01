4 Easy Ways For Women To Balance Hormones, According to A Doctor

Hormonal imbalance is one of the most common issues women struggle with today. From weight gain and fatigue to constipation and skin problems, many experience persistent health concerns without ever understanding the root cause, let alone addressing it effectively.

Women with PCOD (polycystic ovarian disorder) often battle hormonal imbalance and try everything possible to fix it, yet only a few truly succeed. In a recent post, Dr Rani Roshni, a PCOD and gut-health expert, shared four simple strategies to help women balance their hormones and improve overall health.

Fix Insulin - The Craving And Fat Storage Hormone

A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that women with PCOD are at a substantial risk of developing insulin resistance. To fix it, Dr Rani Roshni suggested drinking apple cider vinegar with warm water before consuming carb-heavy meals.

To further improve insulin sensitivity, women should consider going on a 10-minute walk after eating. However, when it comes to plating your food, half of the plate is loaded with vegetables, a palm-sized portion must be dedicated to protein, and only a fist-sized portion should be left for carbs.

To maintain resistance to insulin in the long term, women should consider strength training, including pushups, squats, and weights, at least three times a week. You must also reduce the intake of artificial sugar and refined carbohydrates, but don't cut them off 100% at once.

Fix Cortisol - The Stress And Belly Fat Hormone

To lower cortisol levels in the body, women can opt for box breathing - inhale for four seconds, hold for 4 seconds, and exhale for four seconds. Perform this for 2 minutes to experience temporary relief.

Another important factor to consider is the 5-minute sun exposure to reset cortisol levels, and instead of consuming biscuits and processed snacks, have a seeds mixture ready.

For long-term management, women must follow a 20-minute routine in the morning in which they expose their bodies to sunlight, drink enough water, and avoid phones. Journaling or meditation for 5 minutes and limiting coffee and tea consumption before 2 pm can be helpful.

Melatonin - The Sleep And Recovery Hormone

Melatonin is essential to promote sleep and push the body into a recovery state so you wake up active and refreshed. A study indicates that women with PCOS often have lower levels of melatonin in their bodies, contributing to disrupted sleep cycles, daytime fatigue, and mood swings.

To fix this, Dr Rani Roshni suggested switching off phones at least an hour before going to bed. Drinking warm turmeric milk and chamomile tea also signals the body to go to sleep. Keeping the phone away and switching off the lights will further push the body into the resting state. You have to follow this every day to fix the melatonin in your body and improve sleep patterns.

Estrogen And Progesterone - The Mood And Energy Hormones

A study indicates that levels of progesterone and estrogen are usually abnormal among women with PCOS. Hence, they often experience facial hair, metabolic disorders, irregular periods, etc. The expert suggested consuming curd or smoothies with a tablespoon of flaxseed every day.

It is also essential that you drink 2-3 litres of water with a pinch of pink salt to control the bloating. To increase your energy, practise a 2-minute wall sit or squats when you are feeling low.

For long-term management, you can try seed cycling - flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds for the first 14 days and sunflowers and sesame seeds for the next 14 days. Strength training also helps to balance estrogen and progesterone in the body. The expert also advised reducing plastic usage, avoiding reheating food in plastic, and using metal-based water bottles.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Also Read | Catherine O'Hara Lived With Situs Inversus. What The Genetic Organ-Placement Condition Means